    According to Tata Motors, the battery that will be used in these automobiles offers ultra-fast charging, in step with the growth of infrastructure, pumping a minimum 500 kilometres range in under 30 minutes.

    Tata Motors unveils Avinya electric car concept offers 500km range with 30 minute recharge gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    Tata Motors showcased its new electric vehicle and a new electric SUV concept called "Avinya" on Friday. The EV idea has cutting-edge aesthetics. Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), according to the firm, is a huge step towards the next generation of electric cars. Tata Motors has stated that the new EV would be available in the market by 2025.

    According to Tata Motors, the battery that will be used in these automobiles offers ultra-fast charging, in step with the growth of infrastructure, pumping a minimum 500 kilometres range in under 30 minutes. The overarching range concept would be 'Minimize- Maximize- Optimize.'

    In terms of dimensions, the idea is similar to the modern Tata Harrier, but the stling is more finer. In terms of design, the new idea is pretty unique, with a mix of SUV and MPV body types, similar to the Audi Urbansphere concept. The new design also allows for a spacious cabin, thanks to the long wheelbase and flat floor pan, which are only possible in EVs due to the lack of a combustion engine.

    Tata Motors has also placed a strong emphasis on the inside of the new concept, which has a genuine lounge-like atmosphere. The idea also has butterfly doors, which we don't expect to see in the actual vehicle, but the panoramic roof will almost certainly make it to the 2025 model. Furthermore, Tata Motors is upping the ante in the technological arena with the Avinya concept, which has an accurate and responsive voice command interface for entertainment purposes rather than a touchscreen interface.

    According to Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, the name 'Avinya' contains a 'IN' in the centre, which symbolises for India and innovation. The direct translation of the Sanskrit word 'Avinya' is 'innovation.'

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
