Tata Motors unveil concept of electric vehicle SUV Curvv; Watch

Tata Motors teased an impending electric SUV on its social media accounts a few days ago, sparking speculation that the firm might release an improved Nexon EV with a bigger battery pack. Tata, on the other hand, put an end to all rumours by showing an all-new Electric SUV concept.

Tata Motors has introduced the Curvv concept, which is a revolutionary electric SUV coupe. The new midsize SUV coupe will sit above the Nexon EV in Tata's lineup and will be available in the Indian market by 2024.

During the introduction, the carmaker stated that the new Concept Curvv is not a next-generation Nexon, but rather an all-new vehicle built on a new platform. Interestingly, the video shows a battery-powered version of the SUV; however, Tata Motors has stated that an IC powertrain with a petrol or diesel engine may be included in the future. There will, however, be no hybrid version.

Tata Motors design Curvv's production version of the ICE variant will most likely compete with the likes of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

For a dynamic appearance, the concept SUV coupe also has a sloping roofline, a strong shoulder line, and squared-off wheel arches. In terms of interior amenities, the new Curvv concept maintains the minimalist design motif throughout the cabin and has a three-layer dashboard with fabric-like material on top.

The dashboard of the Concept Curvv has design elements such as two distinct displays for the infotainment system and the instrument cluster. A redesigned two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo is also included. The inside of the SUV also has a panoramic sunroof, a floating centre console, and touch-based climate control controls.

The new vehicle is intended to have a driving range of up to 500 kilometres on a single charge. In addition to these features, the new platform will be able to handle an all-wheel-drive arrangement.

