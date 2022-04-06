Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Motors unveil concept of electric vehicle SUV Curvv; Watch

    Tata Motors teased an impending electric SUV on its social media accounts a few days ago, sparking speculation that the firm might release an improved Nexon EV with a bigger battery pack. Tata, on the other hand, put an end to all rumours by showing an all-new Electric SUV concept.

    Tata Motors unveil concept of electric vehicle SUV Curvv all you need to know watch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2022, 5:09 PM IST

    Tata Motors has introduced the Curvv concept, which is a revolutionary electric SUV coupe. The new midsize SUV coupe will sit above the Nexon EV in Tata's lineup and will be available in the Indian market by 2024.

    Tata Motors teased an impending electric SUV on its social media accounts a few days ago, sparking speculation that the firm might release an improved Nexon EV with a bigger battery pack. Tata, on the other hand, put an end to all rumours by showing an all-new Electric SUV concept.

    During the introduction, the carmaker stated that the new Concept Curvv is not a next-generation Nexon, but rather an all-new vehicle built on a new platform. Interestingly, the video shows a battery-powered version of the SUV; however, Tata Motors has stated that an IC powertrain with a petrol or diesel engine may be included in the future. There will, however, be no hybrid version.

    Tata Motors design Curvv's production version of the ICE variant will most likely compete with the likes of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

    For a dynamic appearance, the concept SUV coupe also has a sloping roofline, a strong shoulder line, and squared-off wheel arches. In terms of interior amenities, the new Curvv concept maintains the minimalist design motif throughout the cabin and has a three-layer dashboard with fabric-like material on top.

    Also Read | From Tata to BMW: 5 auto firms to increase vehicle prices from April 1

    The dashboard of the Concept Curvv has design elements such as two distinct displays for the infotainment system and the instrument cluster. A redesigned two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo is also included. The inside of the SUV also has a panoramic sunroof, a floating centre console, and touch-based climate control controls.

    The new vehicle is intended to have a driving range of up to 500 kilometres on a single charge. In addition to these features, the new platform will be able to handle an all-wheel-drive arrangement.

    Also Read | Tata Altroz DCA automatic launched in India; Check price, specs, features and more

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2022, 5:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahindra enters NFT market with 4 Thar SUV auction to continue till March 31 gcw

    Mahindra enters NFT market with 4 Thar SUV, auction to continue till March 31

    Elon Musk dances as he hands over Teslas from new German Gigafactory gcw

    Elon Musk dances as he hands over Teslas from new German Gigafactory

    Tata Altroz DCA automatic launched in India Check price specs features and more gcw

    Tata Altroz DCA automatic launched in India; Check price, specs, features and more

    Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida as its brand for electric vehicles gcw

    Hero MotoCorp unveils 'Vida' as its brand for electric vehicles

    Skoda Slavia 1 dot 5 TSI launched in India know price features more gcw

    Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched in India; know price, features, more

    Recent Stories

    In last five years, about two lakh selected for Central Government jobs: Union Minister

    In last five years, about two lakh selected for Central Government jobs: Union Minister

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Check out Mumbai Indians new theme song, MI MI BOL KE, KHELENGE DIL KHOLKE-ayh

    IPL 2022: Check out Mumbai Indians' new theme song, 'MI MI BOL KE, KHELENGE DIL KHOLKE'

    IGNOU announces basic BSc Nursing, BEd Exams dates and notifications; details here

    IGNOU announces basic BSc Nursing, BEd Exams dates and notifications; details here

    Want to glow like Koreans Here are 7 beauty items you should add to skincare routine gcw

    Want to glow like Koreans? Here are 7 beauty items you should add to skincare routine

    Al- Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri calls Karnataka's Muskan as 'sister', says 'noble woman of India'-ycb

    Al- Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri calls Karnataka's Muskan as 'sister', says 'noble woman of India'

    Recent Videos

    Isolate defeat BJP: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur-dnm

    ‘Isolate, defeat BJP’: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur

    Video Icon
    CPI-Marxist Communists in India Russia-Ukraine war

    What Communists in India think of Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon