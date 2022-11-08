Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Motors becomes India's first firm to roll out 50,000 electric vehicles

    Tata Motors' electric vehicle range has achieved a 50,000-production milestone in India. The Nexon EV Max was the 50,000th electric vehicle to be rolled off the production line at its plant in Ranjangaon near Pune.

    The 50,000th electric car has been rolled out of Tata Motors' Pune facility in the nation. After reaching this significant milestone, the business declared its intention to introduce 10 EVs to the Indian market over the following five years.

    Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and Tiago EV are the three electric vehicles that Tata Motors now offers, and all three of them include cutting-edge technologies like Multi Mode Regen and Multi Drive Mode. The high voltage Ziptron design, which has been tested over 450 million kilometres across various Indian terrains, powers all of these electric cars.

    Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., commented on this accomplishment by saying, "As the country's EV pioneers, the onus of ensuring effective adoption was on us. We have been able to solve EV adoption challenges thanks to a well balanced product mix and effective consumer-facing marketing. With the help of the enterprises in the Tata Group, we built a whole EV ecosystem to provide our clients straightforward, affordable options."

    He said, "Celebrating the 50,000th electric vehicle in India is a powerful indication of how our portfolio is connecting with consumers there. The issues of growing fuel prices and increased pollution are being effectively addressed by EVs."

    Chandra further said customers are now prepared to accept electric vehicles, and we are delighted to see the shift from early adopters to EVs now being a popular option for Indian customers. Existing EV users may also get software upgrades from Tata Motors. The business now sells EVs in more than 165 places nationwide after expanding into 80 new ones.

