Skoda introduces new features in Kushaq on completing one year; Details here

Skoda Auto India has updated and changed its Kushaq SUV as part of the car's one anniversary festivities in India and throughout the world. The Skoda Kushaq SUV now comes standard with a new headliner in the cabin and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Furthermore, all variations powered by the 1.0 TSI come standard with the start-stop recuperation mechanism. This is said to increase fuel economy by 7-9%. The Kushaq now has a new headliner in the interior as standard, as well as a tyre pressure monitoring system. The car now has an eight-inch infotainment system with knobs and buttons for various tasks. The interiors now have a 20.32cm Skoda infotainment system with knobs and buttons for certain tasks, boosting the driver's ergonomics and convenience of use.

The non-sunroof (NSR) Style trim is another new element. It falls between between the present Ambition and Style variations. The NSR Style is a variation of the 1.0 TSI Style. It will include a 4-dial midsize analogue instrument cluster and a 6-speed manual drivetrain. In place of analogue dials, the top-of-the-line Style variation with the sunroof now has a 20.32cm Skoda virtual cockpit for the driver's instrument panel.

The Skoda Kushaq SUV lineup presently includes five models: Active, Ambition, Style (NSR), Style, and the freshly introduced Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo.

"The Kushaq is the hero of INDIA 2.0," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said. He further said, "One year on, it has been vital in the firm scaling one sales high after another, with a legion of happy and pleased consumers."

"In keeping with our customer-centric strategy, we use this momentous occasion in the Kushaq's life cycle to deliver a slew of upgrades that further enhance the user experience and all-new varieties that provide additional value to our fans and users," he said.

