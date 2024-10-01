Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Royal Enfield recalls certain motorcycles over THIS issue; check if your bike is affected

    Royal Enfield has announced a global recall of motorcycles manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023 due to defective side reflectors. The company stated that these reflectors do not meet the required standards and may compromise rider safety.

    Royal Enfield recalls certain motorcycles over THIS issue; check if your motorcycle is affected
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 2:18 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

    Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield has recalled certain motorcycles manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023. The company announced that a defect was found in the side reflectors installed on these motorcycles and these were not manufactured according to standards. 

    Reportedly, these reflectors cannot effectively reflect light in low-light conditions, which may reduce visibility and potentially endanger the rider's safety.

    Royal Enfield has issued a global recall to address this issue. The company has announced that it will replace the faulty reflectors of the affected vehicles free of charge. The replacement process will start with customers in South Korea, the United States, and Canada. Other major markets including India, Europe, Brazil, Latin America, and the UK will also follow the same action. The company said that the reflector replacement process will only take 15 minutes per motorcycle. Royal Enfield's service team will contact customers of the affected motorcycles for reflector replacement.

    Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 was spotted testing in the UK. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 will feature several retro design elements including mudguards, round headlamps, and distinctive tail lights. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be powered by the same 648 cc, SOHC, air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine that powers the Continental GT, Interceptor, Super Meteor 650, and Shotgun 650. This engine produces 46.4 bhp of power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. Like the existing models, the engine in the Classic 650 is expected to be mated to a six-speed gearbox.

     

