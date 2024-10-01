Royal Enfield recalls certain motorcycles over THIS issue; check if your bike is affected

Royal Enfield has announced a global recall of motorcycles manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023 due to defective side reflectors. The company stated that these reflectors do not meet the required standards and may compromise rider safety.

Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield has recalled certain motorcycles manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023. The company announced that a defect was found in the side reflectors installed on these motorcycles and these were not manufactured according to standards.

Reportedly, these reflectors cannot effectively reflect light in low-light conditions, which may reduce visibility and potentially endanger the rider's safety.

Royal Enfield has issued a global recall to address this issue. The company has announced that it will replace the faulty reflectors of the affected vehicles free of charge. The replacement process will start with customers in South Korea, the United States, and Canada. Other major markets including India, Europe, Brazil, Latin America, and the UK will also follow the same action. The company said that the reflector replacement process will only take 15 minutes per motorcycle. Royal Enfield's service team will contact customers of the affected motorcycles for reflector replacement.

