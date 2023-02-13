Renault-Nissan confirms Rs 5,300 investment in Tamil Nadu; to launch six new models including two EVs

The investments would create 2,000 new jobs at the Renault Nissan Research and Development and Business Centre Centre in Singaperumalkoil's Mahindra Research City.

French automaker Renault and Japanese automaker Nissan committed USD 600 million (roughly Rs 5,300 crore) in investments in the country on Monday, February 13, 15 years after first entering the Tamil Nadu automobile industry. Additionally, both companies will collaborate to develop and launch six new production vehicles for domestic and international markets.

Three of the six new models will be of each company. They will be designed and manufactured in Chennai. In India, Renault and Nissan will introduce four new C-segment SUVs and two new A-segment electric vehicles.

Nissan's Chairperson for Africa, the Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania, Guillaume Cartier, said, "For the first time, Nissan's line-up in India will reflect our global power in high-quality SUVs and EVs, bringing greater value to our employees, customers, and communities."

An initial investment of Rs 5300 crore is planned to support the new projects, that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs at the Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre in Chennai. In addition, the RNAIPL factory will become carbon-neutral by significantly increasing its renewable energy generation.

This is expected to be accomplished by 2045 as part of a continuous programme to transition to 100 per cent renewable energy while reducing energy consumption at the plant by 50 per cent compared to today.

The Chennai plant already gets more than half of its energy from renewable sources like solar, biomass, and wind. The existing solar plant will be more than six times larger, growing from 2.2 MW to 14 MW.

Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Govt of TN, S Krishnan, said, " The Renault-Nissan alliance in TN has had manufacturing and design facilities operating in the State for more than 15 years. This is a precious and important relationship between the Tamil Nadu government and the Alliance...We are very excited about the Renault-Nissan Alliance's new modernisation proposal and investment in Tamil Nadu. This brings 'Make in Tamil Nadu' and 'Make in India for the World' to life."

"India is significant to our global R&D footprint as well. In collaboration with Nissan, this project is the first concrete output of the new Alliance ambition, which was announced on February 6," said Francois Provost, International Development & Partnerships Renault Group and MD of Alliance Purchasing Organization.

