Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV: Want to book the latest car? Here's how you can reserve it

The XUV400 can be booked for Rs 21,000. The bookings can be made via the website or Mahindra dealerships. The XUV400 will be introduced only in 34 cities in phase 1. Know all details here.

Mahindra & Mahindra, a leading domestic automaker, has started accepting reservations for the just-released Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV. The vehicle's reservation fee has been set at Rs 21,000 The new Nexon EV-rival may be reserved by potential customers at Mahindra dealerships or online.

Both the Mahindra XUV400 EC and XUV400 EL models have been released. The XUV400 EC model is available with either a 3.3kW or a 7.2kW charger. A 7.2kW charger is available for the XUV400 EL model.

While the XUV400 EC costs Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with a 3.3kW charger, it will cost Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) with a 7.2kW charger. The most expensive XUV400 EL has a 7.2kW charger and costs Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). These rates, meanwhile, are introductory, and they only apply to the first 5,000 reservations of each variety.

Phase 1 will only see the introduction of the electric SUV in 34 locations. Around the time of the Diwali celebrations, Mahindra will start making XUV400 EC deliveries. However, the top-of-the-line XUV400 EL will begin shipping considerably sooner, in March 2023. Within a year of its introduction, the business hopes to deliver 20,000 XUV400 vehicles.

A 34.5kWh lithium-ion battery and a 150PS/310Nm electric motor power the XUV400 EC. A larger 150PS/310Nm electric motor is combined with a 39.4kWh lithium-ion battery in the XUV400 EL. The high-density liquid-cooled battery pack complies with IP67 requirements and is resistant to water and dust.

The XUV400 EL's range is 456 kilometres, compared to the XUV400 EC's 375 kilometres. A DC fast charger can charge the XUV400's battery from 0% to 100% in 50 minutes. Additionally, any 16A plug point may be used to charge the electric SUV.

The Mahindra XUV400 will compete against the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV in addition to the Tata Nexon EV.

