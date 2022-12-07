Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maruti Suzuki recalls over 9,000 cars owing to THIS reason

    Maruti Suzuki cars such as the newly launched Grand Vitara, Ertiga, XL6 and Ciaz are part of the latest recall. More than 9,000 cars have been affected by the latest recall which were manufactured between November 2-28, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 7:02 PM IST

    The largest automaker in India, Maruti Suzuki, has announced the recall of 9,125 vehicles. Models like the recently released Grand Vitara, Ertiga, XL6, and Ciaz are among the vehicles on the list of the most recent recall that are affected. The automobiles in question were produced between November 2 and November 28 of 2022, the business stated in a regulatory statement.

    The company has mentioned that there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of the shoulder height adjuster assembly of the front seatbelts. The business stated: "It is thought that there may be a potential problem in one of the kid elements of the shoulder height adjustment assembly of front row seat belts, which in a rare instance, may lead to seat belt disassembly."

    It further said that it will replace any defective parts at no cost to the customer. The business also stated that "affected car owners will get notification from the company's authorised workshops for quick treatment."

    The technical twin to the Maruti Grand Vitara - Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has also been recalled for the same reason.

    The affected vehicle owners will be contacted by the company's authorised dealerships for examination and replacement of the defective item. Customers can also individually contact their nearby dealerships to find out if their vehicles are included in the most recent recall. The full cost of the replacement components will be covered by the business dealerships.

    In October of this year, Maruti Suzuki previously recalled 9,925 units of the Wagon R, Celerio, and Ignis due to a problem with the rear brake assembly. Additionally, it recalled 19,731 Eeco MPVs in April 2022 due to erroneous wheel rim size markings.

