Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maruti Suzuki's pending bookings cross 4 lakh mark; Jimny, Grand Vitara, Brezza among the list

    Maruti Suzuki India's pending orders have jumped to around 4.05 lakh units this month as the inflow of bookings continues to be steady, while newly introduced SUVs Jimny and Fronx also added to the numbers.

    Maruti Suzuki pending bookings cross 4 lakh mark Jimny Grand Vitara Brezza among the list gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    Maruti Suzuki India's pending orders have jumped to around 4.05 lakh units this month as the inflow of bookings continues to be steady, while newly introduced SUVs Jimny and Fronx also added to the numbers, according to a senior company official. 

    Bookings for Jimny have reached over 11,000 units, while those for Fronx are now at about 4,000 units. Around 3.63 lakh automobiles were still on backorder from customers as of the third quarter that concluded in December 2022, of which 1.19 lakh orders were for recently introduced models.

    "We are witnessing in the flow of reservations and of queries at a reasonably strong level," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava told PTI. 

    Also Read | Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS launched at Rs 2.54 crore in India; Check out all details here

    "We are at approximately 4,05,000 bookings (at this time), which are waiting," he said. According to him, inquiries are up 28% and reservations are up 16% in January 2019 compared to the same month in 2022.

    The company's two recently released SUVs, the Jimny and Fronx, which were revealed at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this month, have also helped to speed up the surge in pending orders, according to Srivastava.

    Also Read | Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV: Want to book the latest car? Here's how you can reserve it

    "The feedback has been fantastic, particularly for the Jimny and the Fronx. Around 1,000 reservations for the Jimny are being made each day. Over 11,000 orders have already been placed for Jimny," Srivastava added.

    Also for Fronx, the booking rate is around 300 per day, totalling close to 4,000 strictly, he added. Maruti Suzuki India has not announced the prices of these two new models, and these are slated to hit the market this "spring".

    The business had previously said that it anticipates less impact on production and, thus, a decrease in the number of pending orders with the recovery in semiconductor supply. A lack of electronic parts reduced the company's output by around 46,000 automobiles in the third quarter. Maruti Suzuki sold 15.76 lakh units in 2022 compared to 13.64 lakh units in 2021, an increase of over 16%.

    Also Read | Bentley Bentayga EWB launched in India, prices start at Rs 6 crore

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2023, 5:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS launched at Rs 2 54 crore in India Check out all details here gcw

    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS launched at Rs 2.54 crore in India; Check out all details here

    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV Want to book the latest car Here is how you can reserve it gcw

    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV: Want to book the latest car? Here's how you can reserve it

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launched at Rs 11 50 Lakh Know the additional specs gcw

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launched at Rs 11.50 Lakh; Know the additional specs

    Tata Curvv to have 1 2L TGDi petrol engine expected to debut in 2024 gcw

    Tata Curvv to have 1.2L TGDi petrol engine, expected to debut in 2024

    Bentley Bentayga EWB launched in India prices start at Rs 6 crore know all about it gcw

    Bentley Bentayga EWB launched in India, prices start at Rs 6 crore

    Recent Stories

    Do not want to be the guy just to say give up a format or two - AB de Villiers on packed calendar-ayh

    'Don't want to be the guy just to say give up a format or two' - AB de Villiers on packed calendar

    Union Budget 2023 Traditional halwa ceremony held today Know what it is its significance gcw

    Union Budget 2023: Traditional 'halwa' ceremony held today; Know what it is & its significance

    Spotted: Akshay Kumar gives athleisure goals at the launch of his clothing brand FORCE IX vma

    Spotted: Akshay Kumar gives athleisure goals at the launch of his clothing brand FORCE IX

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for excluding state's tableau from Republic Day parade AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for excluding state's tableau from Republic Day parade

    Attempt completely foiled: Jamia VC on screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi - adt

    'Attempt completely foiled': Jamia VC on screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon