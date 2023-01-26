Maruti Suzuki's pending bookings cross 4 lakh mark; Jimny, Grand Vitara, Brezza among the list

Maruti Suzuki India's pending orders have jumped to around 4.05 lakh units this month as the inflow of bookings continues to be steady, while newly introduced SUVs Jimny and Fronx also added to the numbers.

Maruti Suzuki India's pending orders have jumped to around 4.05 lakh units this month as the inflow of bookings continues to be steady, while newly introduced SUVs Jimny and Fronx also added to the numbers, according to a senior company official.

Bookings for Jimny have reached over 11,000 units, while those for Fronx are now at about 4,000 units. Around 3.63 lakh automobiles were still on backorder from customers as of the third quarter that concluded in December 2022, of which 1.19 lakh orders were for recently introduced models.

"We are witnessing in the flow of reservations and of queries at a reasonably strong level," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava told PTI.

"We are at approximately 4,05,000 bookings (at this time), which are waiting," he said. According to him, inquiries are up 28% and reservations are up 16% in January 2019 compared to the same month in 2022.

The company's two recently released SUVs, the Jimny and Fronx, which were revealed at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this month, have also helped to speed up the surge in pending orders, according to Srivastava.

"The feedback has been fantastic, particularly for the Jimny and the Fronx. Around 1,000 reservations for the Jimny are being made each day. Over 11,000 orders have already been placed for Jimny," Srivastava added.

Also for Fronx, the booking rate is around 300 per day, totalling close to 4,000 strictly, he added. Maruti Suzuki India has not announced the prices of these two new models, and these are slated to hit the market this "spring".

The business had previously said that it anticipates less impact on production and, thus, a decrease in the number of pending orders with the recovery in semiconductor supply. A lack of electronic parts reduced the company's output by around 46,000 automobiles in the third quarter. Maruti Suzuki sold 15.76 lakh units in 2022 compared to 13.64 lakh units in 2021, an increase of over 16%.

