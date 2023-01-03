Maruti registers highest exports in 2022, over 200k units sold; Dzire, Baleno, Swift among the top

Maruti Suzuki India announced that it registered record-breaking exports in the calendar year (CY) 2022 at 263,068 units. In CY22, Maruti's exports were 28.04% higher than 205,450 units shipped in CY21. The highest exported models in CY22 were Dzire, Swift, S-Presso, Baleno and Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki India reported record-breaking exports of 263,068 units for the calendar year (CY) 2022, thanks to the inclusion of new models and assistance from its parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, which allowed it to take advantage of a larger distribution network throughout the world.

Maruti's exports in CY22 increased by 28.04% over the 205,450 units sold in CY21. The largest automaker in the nation has now exported more than 200,000 vehicles in each of the last two years. In CY20, 85,208 units were sent to foreign markets, compared to 107,190 in CY19 and 113,824 in CY18.

Hyundai Motor India was the country's second-largest exporter in CY22 at 148,300 units, logging in a growth of 13.74% over 130,380 units shipped in CY21.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, "Crossing the 200,000 milestone in exports for the second consecutive year signifies the trust, quality, reliability, performance, and affordability of our products. This achievement further aligns with our strong commitment to the government of India's 'Make in India' initiative to manufacture products to delight global customers."

"We are appreciative of Suzuki Motor Corporation, our parent firm, for helping us utilise a larger global distribution network. Additionally, expanding our model lineup contributed to maintaining the interest in the export markets," he added.

16 models are presently exported by Maruti. The Dzire, Swift, S-Presso, Baleno, and Brezza were the top exporting automobiles in CY22. African, Middle Eastern, Latin American, and ASEAN nations are the leading exporting nations.

(Inputs from Press Release)