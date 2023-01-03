Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maruti registers highest exports in 2022, over 200k units sold; Dzire, Baleno, Swift among the top

    Maruti Suzuki India announced that it registered record-breaking exports in the calendar year (CY) 2022 at 263,068 units. In CY22, Maruti's exports were 28.04% higher than 205,450 units shipped in CY21. The highest exported models in CY22 were Dzire, Swift, S-Presso, Baleno and Brezza.

    Maruti registers highest exports in 2022 over 200000 units sold Dzire Baleno Swift among the top gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

    Maruti Suzuki India reported record-breaking exports of 263,068 units for the calendar year (CY) 2022, thanks to the inclusion of new models and assistance from its parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, which allowed it to take advantage of a larger distribution network throughout the world.

    Maruti's exports in CY22 increased by 28.04% over the 205,450 units sold in CY21. The largest automaker in the nation has now exported more than 200,000 vehicles in each of the last two years. In CY20, 85,208 units were sent to foreign markets, compared to 107,190 in CY19 and 113,824 in CY18.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors likely to showcase Altroz EV, Punch EV, Avinya & more

    Hyundai Motor India was the country's second-largest exporter in CY22 at 148,300 units, logging in a growth of 13.74% over 130,380 units shipped in CY21.

    Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, "Crossing the 200,000 milestone in exports for the second consecutive year signifies the trust, quality, reliability, performance, and affordability of our products. This achievement further aligns with our strong commitment to the government of India's 'Make in India' initiative to manufacture products to delight global customers."

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV likely to debut in India

    "We are appreciative of Suzuki Motor Corporation, our parent firm, for helping us utilise a larger global distribution network. Additionally, expanding our model lineup contributed to maintaining the interest in the export markets," he added.

    16 models are presently exported by Maruti. The Dzire, Swift, S-Presso, Baleno, and Brezza were the top exporting automobiles in CY22. African, Middle Eastern, Latin American, and ASEAN nations are the leading exporting nations.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Fifth-Gen Lexus RX SUV teased ahead of India debut

    (Inputs from Press Release)

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ken Block, pro rally car driver behind iconic Gymkhana video series, dies in snowmobile accident

    Ken Block, pro rally car driver behind iconic Gymkhana video series, dies in snowmobile accident

    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors likely to showcase Altroz EV Punch EV Avinya concept more gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors likely to showcase Altroz EV, Punch EV, Avinya & more

    Auto Expo 2023 Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV likely to debut in India know all details here gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV likely to debut in India

    Rishabh Pant crashed a Mercedes AMG GLE 43 4Matic Coupe; Here's what you should know

    Rishabh Pant crashed a Mercedes AMG GLE 43 4Matic Coupe; Here's what you should know

    Auto Expo 2023 Italian Bike Brand MBP to enter Indian market M502N to be first product gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Italian Bike Brand MBP to enter Indian market; M502N to be first product

    Recent Stories

    Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border AJR

    'Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border

    Have you seen Gangubai Kathiawadi?': Robin Baker urge Academy Awards, BAFTA to watch the film ASAP RBA

    'Have you seen Gangubai Kathiawadi?': Robin Baker urge Academy Awards, BAFTA to watch the film ASAP

    Nysa Devgn ups hotness quotient in a black dress with plunging neckline while partying in Dubai with friends

    Nysa Devgn ups hotness quotient in black dress with plunging neckline while partying in Dubai with friends

    Aurangzeb was cruel but not anti-Hindu: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad - adt

    Aurangzeb was cruel but not anti-Hindu: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad

    AirPods Lite Apple reportedly working to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds gcw

    Apple reportedly working on AirPods Lite, to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon