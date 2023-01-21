Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahindra XUV400 One-of-one Edition to be auctioned; Know what is so special about it

    The one-off XUV400 electric SUV will be handed over to the winning bidder on February 10, during the Formula E weekend in Hyderabad. Anand Mahindra will present the car to the auction winner, who will have the choice to donate his / her bid to support the winners of the Sustainability Champion Awards and / or donate the amount to a non-profit of his / her choice. 

    First Published Jan 21, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    Mahindra is set to auction the XUV400 one-off exclusive edition. The winners of the Mahindra Sustainability Awards will receive the auction's revenues, which will also be donated to a good cause. Pratap Bose, the chief design officer at Mahindra, and Rimzim Dadu, a fashion designer, worked together to create the one-of-a-kind electric SUV. Additionally, the winner will be given a special pass to the inaugural Formula E race in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023.

    The exterior colour of the Mahindra XUV400 is Rimzim Dadu Dazzle blue. A dual-tone copper roof, piano black alloy wheels, and branding components made of copper are added to the body. The automobile features a distinctive Rimzim Dadu x Pratap Bose insignia on both the exterior and inside.

    Exclusive details like the Rimzim Dadu blue embroidery and emblem are also found in the cabin. Additionally, the automobile receives premium duffel bags, carry-with-you pouches, seat belt covers, customised cushions, and keyholders in a special metallic cloth.

    Meanwhile, prices for the freshly released XUV400 range from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV has two battery choices and a 150 horsepower electric motor. The reported MIDC ranges for the 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh units are 456km and 375km, respectively. Along with the single-pedal Lively mode, there are three driving modes: Fun, Fast, and Fearless.

    The highest bidder has the option of donating the money to a charitable organisation or to the winners of the Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards.

