Mahindra XUV400 One-of-one Edition to be auctioned; Know what is so special about it

The one-off XUV400 electric SUV will be handed over to the winning bidder on February 10, during the Formula E weekend in Hyderabad. Anand Mahindra will present the car to the auction winner, who will have the choice to donate his / her bid to support the winners of the Sustainability Champion Awards and / or donate the amount to a non-profit of his / her choice.

Mahindra is set to auction the XUV400 one-off exclusive edition. The winners of the Mahindra Sustainability Awards will receive the auction's revenues, which will also be donated to a good cause. Pratap Bose, the chief design officer at Mahindra, and Rimzim Dadu, a fashion designer, worked together to create the one-of-a-kind electric SUV. Additionally, the winner will be given a special pass to the inaugural Formula E race in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023.

The exterior colour of the Mahindra XUV400 is Rimzim Dadu Dazzle blue. A dual-tone copper roof, piano black alloy wheels, and branding components made of copper are added to the body. The automobile features a distinctive Rimzim Dadu x Pratap Bose insignia on both the exterior and inside.

Also Read | Citroen e-C3 vs Tata Tiago.ev: Know which electric car is better?

Exclusive details like the Rimzim Dadu blue embroidery and emblem are also found in the cabin. Additionally, the automobile receives premium duffel bags, carry-with-you pouches, seat belt covers, customised cushions, and keyholders in a special metallic cloth.

Also Read | Things you need to know about 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

Anand Mahindra will present the car to the auction winner, who will have the choice to donate his / her bid to support the winners of the Sustainability Champion Awards and / or donate the amount to a non-profit of his / her choice.

Meanwhile, prices for the freshly released XUV400 range from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV has two battery choices and a 150 horsepower electric motor. The reported MIDC ranges for the 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh units are 456km and 375km, respectively. Along with the single-pedal Lively mode, there are three driving modes: Fun, Fast, and Fearless.

The highest bidder has the option of donating the money to a charitable organisation or to the winners of the Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards.

Also Read | Tata Nexon EV Max vs Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: Which is better?