Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV teased, set to be unveiled on September 8

The Mahindra XUV400 is the all-electric version of the XUV300 and will take the fight to India's best-selling electric car, Tata Nexon EV. It will be officially unveiled on September 8, 2022.

Mahindra and Mahindra has released the first teaser of upcoming Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV ahead of its official unveil. According to the Indian carmaker, the Mahindra XUV400 would be revealed on September 8, 2022, on the day of World EV Day. The SUV, which is simply the electrified version of the Mahindra XUV300 small SUV, was initially introduced to the general public in 2020 at the Auto Expo.

The XUV400's high-voltage electric powertrain, which is most likely to use a single motor mounted under the hood, will be the biggest difference from the XUV300. The business is likley to provide the XUV400 with a practical real-life range i.e. 350–400 km should be the range for driving on a single charge. An improved rear end and a proportional design will be features of the next Mahindra XUV400. Additionally, the nose will be rebuilt with the vehicle's EV features in mind.

Also Read | Kia Sonet X-Line launched in new colour, priced at Rs 13.39 lakh; Know latest additions

Apart from the name and release date, the teaser doesn't tell anything. It does, however, suggest that the Twin Peak logo in Copper, which was made public for the XUV sub-brand—one of the two eSUV labels that were recently shown with five all-electric concepts—will be seen on the XUV400. The grille will also follow the copper colour scheme. Additionally, the headlights, taillamps, and bumpers on the XUV400 are probably going to be different from those on the XUV300.

Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max are set to be its main competitors, with prices ranging from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 19.84 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the entry-level MG ZS EV, with a price of Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom), can also be considered as a substitute.

Also Read | Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing for the first time, here's what we know

With the impending XUV400, the recently revealed five eSUV prototypes, and the specifically designed INGLO EV architecture created in collaboration with Volkswagen, Mahindra is hoping to strengthen its electric mobility strategy and anticipates that by 2030, EVs will make up 25% of company sales.