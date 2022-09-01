Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV teased, set to be unveiled on September 8

    The Mahindra XUV400 is the all-electric version of the XUV300 and will take the fight to India's best-selling electric car, Tata Nexon EV. It will be officially unveiled on September 8, 2022.
     

    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV teased set to be unveiled on September 8 watch video gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 5:08 PM IST

    Mahindra and Mahindra has released the first teaser of upcoming Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV ahead of its official unveil. According to the Indian carmaker, the Mahindra XUV400 would be revealed on September 8, 2022, on the day of World EV Day. The SUV, which is simply the electrified version of the Mahindra XUV300 small SUV, was initially introduced to the general public in 2020 at the Auto Expo.

    The XUV400's high-voltage electric powertrain, which is most likely to use a single motor mounted under the hood, will be the biggest difference from the XUV300. The business is likley to provide the XUV400 with a practical real-life range i.e. 350–400 km should be the range for driving on a single charge. An improved rear end and a proportional design will be features of the next Mahindra XUV400. Additionally, the nose will be rebuilt with the vehicle's EV features in mind.

    Also Read | Kia Sonet X-Line launched in new colour, priced at Rs 13.39 lakh; Know latest additions

    Apart from the name and release date, the teaser doesn't tell anything. It does, however, suggest that the Twin Peak logo in Copper, which was made public for the XUV sub-brand—one of the two eSUV labels that were recently shown with five all-electric concepts—will be seen on the XUV400. The grille will also follow the copper colour scheme. Additionally, the headlights, taillamps, and bumpers on the XUV400 are probably going to be different from those on the XUV300.

    Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max are set to be its main competitors, with prices ranging from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 19.84 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the entry-level MG ZS EV, with a price of Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom), can also be considered as a substitute.

    Also Read | Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing for the first time, here's what we know

    With the impending XUV400, the recently revealed five eSUV prototypes, and the specifically designed INGLO EV architecture created in collaboration with Volkswagen, Mahindra is hoping to strengthen its electric mobility strategy and anticipates that by 2030, EVs will make up 25% of company sales.

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 5:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kia Sonet X Line launched in new colour priced at Rs 13 39 lakh Know latest additions gcw

    Kia Sonet X-Line launched in new colour, priced at Rs 13.39 lakh; Know latest additions

    McLaren to enter Indian market firm to open first outlet in Mumbai gcw

    McLaren to enter Indian market, firm to open first outlet in Mumbai

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 deliveries commence in India

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 deliveries commence in India

    Mahindra Thar 5 door spotted testing for the first time here s what we know gcw

    Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing for the first time, here's what we know

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch on August 18 5 things you need to know about it gcw

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch on August 18; 5 things you need to know about it

    Recent Stories

    Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend Gorbachev's funeral, says Kremlin AJR

    Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend Gorbachev's funeral, says Kremlin

    Kerala High Court directs police protection for Adani's Vizhinjam port project - adt

    Kerala High Court directs police protection for Adani's Vizhinjam port project

    tennis US Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios trolled for complaining of marijuana smell during win over Benjamin Bonzi snt

    US Open 2022: Kyrgios trolled for complaining of marijuana smell during win over Bonzi

    football Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Marcos Alonso - 5 transfers that can headline deadline day-ayh

    Aubameyang to Marcos Alonso - 5 football transfers that can headline deadline day

    Kochi Metro rail project: Why it marks major milestone for India

    Kochi Metro rail project: Why it marks major milestone for India

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon