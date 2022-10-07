BH series number plate: Govt brings new proposals; seeks to ease the process

The ministry has proposed new rules to improve and widen the scope of BH series implementation. While seeking suggestions from people on the proposals at comments-morth@gov.in, the government said it wanted to strengthen the BH series ecosystem.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification notifying amendments in the rules governing Bharat (BH) series registration mark on vehicles.

The new rules proposed by the Road Transport and Highways ministry to further improve as well as widen the scope of BH series implementation include:

* A provision to allow vehicles with regular registration marks to be converted to BH series for eligible persons subject to the payment of requisite tax.

* Facilitate the transfer of vehicles with BH series registration plates to other persons who are eligible or ineligible for the BH series.

* To provide further ease of life to citizens, the ministry has proposed to amend Rule 48 to provide flexibility to submit applications for the BH series either at the place of work or at the place of residence.

* The ministry has also proposed further strengthening of the submission of a Working Certificate by private sector employees to prevent misuse.

The Bharat series of number plates saves vehicle owners from having to re-register when moving a vehicle from one state to another.

How to get a BH series number plate

The new BH-Series has been started in 24 states and union territories to facilitate the movement of private vehicles from one state to another without any restriction. To obtain a BH series number plate, at present, an individual needs to visit the registration office of the state in which the vehicle is registered to obtain a No Objection Certificate. After this, road tax has to be deposited on a pro-rata basis, following which a new registration mark will be assigned to you.

Charges for BH series number plate

If individuals want BH numbers for vehicle prices less than Rs 10 lakh, they need to pay 8 per cent of the cost as charge. If the vehicle is priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, then they need to pay 10 per cent of the cost of the vehicle as a charge. The charge goes up to 12 per cent if the cost of the vehicle is over Rs 20 lakh.