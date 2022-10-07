Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BH series number plate: Govt brings new proposals; seeks to ease the process

    The ministry has proposed new rules to improve and widen the scope of BH series implementation. While seeking suggestions from people on the proposals at comments-morth@gov.in, the government said it wanted to strengthen the BH series ecosystem.

    BH series number plate: Govt brings new proposals; seeks to ease the process
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification notifying amendments in the rules governing Bharat (BH) series registration mark on vehicles.

    The ministry has proposed new rules to improve and widen the scope of BH series implementation. While seeking suggestions from people on the proposals at comments-morth@gov.in, the government said it wanted to strengthen the BH series ecosystem.

    The new rules proposed by the Road Transport and Highways ministry to further improve as well as widen the scope of BH series implementation include:

    * A provision to allow vehicles with regular registration marks to be converted to BH series for eligible persons subject to the payment of requisite tax.

    * Facilitate the transfer of vehicles with BH series registration plates to other persons who are eligible or ineligible for the BH series. 

    * To provide further ease of life to citizens, the ministry has proposed to amend Rule 48 to provide flexibility to submit applications for the BH series either at the place of work or at the place of residence.

    * The ministry has also proposed further strengthening of the submission of a Working Certificate by private sector employees to prevent misuse.

    The Bharat series of number plates saves vehicle owners from having to re-register when moving a vehicle from one state to another.

    How to get a BH series number plate

    The new BH-Series has been started in 24 states and union territories to facilitate the movement of private vehicles from one state to another without any restriction. To obtain a BH series number plate, at present, an individual needs to visit the registration office of the state in which the vehicle is registered to obtain a No Objection Certificate. After this, road tax has to be deposited on a pro-rata basis, following which a new registration mark will be assigned to you.

    Charges for BH series number plate

    If individuals want BH numbers for vehicle prices less than Rs 10 lakh, they need to pay 8 per cent of the cost as charge. If the vehicle is priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, then they need to pay 10 per cent of the cost of the vehicle as a charge. The charge goes up to 12 per cent if the cost of the vehicle is over Rs 20 lakh. 

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 1:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Audi R8 V10 GT RWD limited edition supercar unveiled only 333 units manufactured gcw

    Audi R8 V10 GT RWD limited edition supercar unveiled, only 333 units manufactured

    Made in India Mercedes Benz EQS 580 with over 800 km range launched with Rs 1 55 crore price tag gcw

    Made in India Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 with over 800 km range launched with Rs 1.55 cr price tag

    Apple electric car to launch sooner than expected plans to build team for Project Titan gcw

    Apple's electric car to launch sooner than expected, plans to build team for 'Project Titan'

    Govt defers implementation of six airbags in passenger cars by one year announces Nitin Gadkari gcw

    Govt defers implementation of six airbags in passenger cars by one year

    Tata Tiago EV to debut in India on September 28 Know expected price specs and more gcw

    Tata Tiago EV to debut in India on September 28; Know expected price, specs and more

    Recent Stories

    MHT CET Counselling 2022: Provisional merit list for CAP round 1 released; know how to download - adt

    MHT CET Counselling 2022: Provisional merit list for CAP round 1 released; know how to download

    Karwa Chauth 2022 Significance Date Muhurat Tithi Rituals to be followed and more sur

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Significance, Date, Muhurat, Tithi, Rituals to be followed and more

    National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) on hold till further orders, says NCERT AJR

    National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) on hold till further orders, says NCERT

    Not Ponniyin Selvan I RRR or Baahubali here are 10 highest grossing Indian films of all time drb

    Not Ponniyin Selvan: I, RRR or Baahubali, here are 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time

    Karwa Chauth 2022 Significance Date Muhurat Tithi Rituals to be followed and more

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Significance, Date, Muhurat, Tithi, Rituals to be followed and more

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon