Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahindra Thar, Scorpio, XUV700 price hiked; Check out how much you will have to pay

    Mahindra Thar, Scorpio N, and Scorpio Classic have seen a price hike as a result of Phase II of BS6 emissions standards. Prices have been raised up to Rs 75,000 for models like the XUV700 and XUV300.

    Mahindra Thar Scorpio XUV700 witness price hike Check out how much you will have to pay now gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    Mahindra Thar, Scorpio N, and Scorpio Classic have seen a price hike as a result of Phase II of BS6 emissions standards, which requires all car manufacturers to make their portfolios compliant with RDE norms and the E20 standard. Mahindra has also increased the price of every vehicle in its range. Prices have increased for versions like the XUV700 and XUV300 up to Rs 75,000. 

    There are no price reductions made to the new Thar basic petrol LX AT 2WD HT. The sum of Rs. 13,49,000 is being carried over. The price of the remaining 4WD petrol models goes up by Rs 28,200. A Thar 4WD fueled by diesel now costs Rs 28,200 more at basic price. The beginning price of Thar diesel 4WDs has increased from the prior starting price of Rs 14,15,900 to Rs 14,44,100. 

    Also Read | Maruti Suzuki breaks silence after Alto K10 and WagonR score poor in crash tests

    Meanwhile, the Scorpio Classic has seen  a price increase of Rs 35,701 for the 7-seater S trim and Rs 41,600 for the 9-seater. The S11 varient now Rs 67,100 premium.  The Scorpio Classic S now has a price range of Rs 12,99,901 to Rs 13,25,801. The Scorpio N is nevertheless offered in a broad range of configurations, including those with petrol and diesel motors, two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive, and six, seven and eight seats.

    The basic Z2 variant now costs Rs 31,301 more when equipped with a diesel engine. The cost of the Z4, Z6, Z4, Z6, and Z8 MT all rise by Rs 41,300. The Z8 AT model is the last option, and it comes with a Rs 36,300 price increase. The base price of the petrol-powered Mahindra Scorpio N has increased to Rs 13,05,500 from Rs 12,74,201.

    Also Read | Skoda Octavia discontinued in India, Superb could be next

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 2:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maruti Suzuki breaks silence after Alto K10 and WagonR score poor in crash tests

    Maruti Suzuki breaks silence after Alto K10 and WagonR score poor in crash tests

    The Drive EP04 Top 4 650cc bikes to buy in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP04: Top 4 650cc bikes to buy in 2023

    Skoda Octavia discontinued in India marks end of executive sedan Superb could be next gcw

    Skoda Octavia discontinued in India, Superb could be next

    Watch Bill Gates takes ride in self driving car here is what he said gcw

    Watch: Bill Gates takes ride in self-driving car, here's what he said

    Over 380,000 pending bookings for Maruti maximum orders for Ertiga Grand Vitara Jimny Baleno more gcw

    Over 380,000 pending bookings for Maruti; maximum orders for Ertiga, Grand Vitara, Jimny & more

    Recent Stories

    Did Karan Johar want to 'kill' the career of Anushka Sharma? An old clip of the producer goes viral vma

    Did Karan Johar want to 'kill' the career of Anushka Sharma? An old clip of the producer goes viral

    IPL 2023: Brad Hogg reveals how he's helping shape the future of Mumbai Indians MI wrist-spinners-ayh

    IPL 2023: Brad Hogg reveals how he's helping shape the future of Mumbai Indians' wrist-spinners

    Kerala HC orders translocation of 'Arikomban' to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary anr

    Kerala HC orders translocation of 'Arikomban' to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary

    Karnataka Election 2023: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep to only campaign for BJP, not contest Assembly polls AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep to only campaign for BJP, not contest Assembly polls

    Bankrupt Pakistan continues to spend big on defence; procures high-end Turkish combat drones

    'Bankrupt' Pakistan continues to spend big on defence; procures high-end Turkish combat drones

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon