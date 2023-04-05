Mahindra Thar, Scorpio, XUV700 price hiked; Check out how much you will have to pay

Mahindra Thar, Scorpio N, and Scorpio Classic have seen a price hike as a result of Phase II of BS6 emissions standards. Prices have been raised up to Rs 75,000 for models like the XUV700 and XUV300.

Mahindra Thar, Scorpio N, and Scorpio Classic have seen a price hike as a result of Phase II of BS6 emissions standards, which requires all car manufacturers to make their portfolios compliant with RDE norms and the E20 standard. Mahindra has also increased the price of every vehicle in its range. Prices have increased for versions like the XUV700 and XUV300 up to Rs 75,000.

There are no price reductions made to the new Thar basic petrol LX AT 2WD HT. The sum of Rs. 13,49,000 is being carried over. The price of the remaining 4WD petrol models goes up by Rs 28,200. A Thar 4WD fueled by diesel now costs Rs 28,200 more at basic price. The beginning price of Thar diesel 4WDs has increased from the prior starting price of Rs 14,15,900 to Rs 14,44,100.

Meanwhile, the Scorpio Classic has seen a price increase of Rs 35,701 for the 7-seater S trim and Rs 41,600 for the 9-seater. The S11 varient now Rs 67,100 premium. The Scorpio Classic S now has a price range of Rs 12,99,901 to Rs 13,25,801. The Scorpio N is nevertheless offered in a broad range of configurations, including those with petrol and diesel motors, two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive, and six, seven and eight seats.

The basic Z2 variant now costs Rs 31,301 more when equipped with a diesel engine. The cost of the Z4, Z6, Z4, Z6, and Z8 MT all rise by Rs 41,300. The Z8 AT model is the last option, and it comes with a Rs 36,300 price increase. The base price of the petrol-powered Mahindra Scorpio N has increased to Rs 13,05,500 from Rs 12,74,201.

