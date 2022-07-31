Mahindra Scorpio-N clocks over 1 lakh bookings, worth Rs 18,000 crore, in 30 minutes

Beginning on September 26, 2022, the All-New Scorpio-N will start to be delivered. According to the manufacturer, Mahindra, more than 20,000 units of the All-New Scorpio-N are anticipated to be delivered by December 2022, with the Z8L variant receiving priority.

Within 30 minutes of the booking process beginning, Mahindra has received over 100,000 reservations for the brand-new Scorpio-N, which equates to an ex-showroom value of over Rs 18,000 crores ($2.3 billion). Customers' enthusiasm for the brand-new Scorpio-N has been amazing; within one minute of the booking process beginning, the Scorpio-N logged 25,000 bookings.

Beginning on September 26, 2022, the All-New Scorpio-N will start to be delivered. According to the manufacturer, Mahindra, more than 20,000 units of the All-New Scorpio-N are anticipated to be delivered by December 2022, with the Z8L variant receiving priority. Customers will be informed of their delivery date by the end of August 2022.

The booking website, according to Mahindra, managed the massive influx of orders smoothly, although there was a momentary issue with the payment gateway provider. Each consumer will have their proper place in the order sequence thanks to Mahindra's assurance that their time stamp prior to payment is accurately recorded on the booking platform; as a result, the first 25,000 customers will be eligible for promotional discounts based on this sequence.

For the first 25,000 reservations, the All-New Scorpio-N versions' promotional rates will apply. The costs for future reservations will be determined by the costs in effect at the time of delivery. Online and dealership reservations for the All-New Scorpio-N will still be taken.

The Scorpio-N is available with two engine options. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine produces 198 hp and 380 Nm of torque, while the 2.2-diesel engine produces 173 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The Scorpio-N is available in five different configurations, Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Except for the Z2, all Scorpio-N variants are available with manual or automatic transmission. The Z2 petrol (MT) variant starts at Rs 11.99 lakhs, while the top-spec Z8L variant with the diesel engine and AT option costs Rs 21.45 lakh.

