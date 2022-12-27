Kinetic Luna to come back soon in an electric avatar, launch soon

Kinetic Group plans to resurrect the ‘Luna’ brand. The popular moped is set to return as an all-electric model. According to media reports, Kinetic has commenced production of the chassis and other assemblies. Components such as the main stand, side stand and swingarm are also ready.

It was reported that Kinetic Engineering Ltd (KEL) had started producing the Luna's electric avatar's chassis and other assembly. All of the primary subassemblies for the E-Luna have been designed by the firm, including the main chassis, main stand, side stand, and swing arm. A special production line with an initial capacity of 5,000 units per month has also been set up.

"As the quantities of the E-Luna expand, we anticipate this business to grow by more than Rs 30 crore yearly over the next two to three years. This would also benefit KEL in strengthening its position in the EV market," according to KEL Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia. At its peak, the Luna was selling over 2,000 units per day, he said adding, “I am sure it will do very well in its new avatar".

"KEL is developing as a one-stop shop for all the important mechanical subassemblies for electric two and three-wheelers, which have undergone phenomenal growth over the past 12 months," he continued.

According to KEL, the Luna was introduced precisely 50 years ago and cost Rs 2,000 at the time, "making it the most effective, inexpensive, and convenient transportation alternative to India." According to the manufacturer, the Luna attained sales of 2,000 vehicles per day and, at its height, held a 95 percent market dominance in its category.

According to KEL, all of the assemblies will be completely completed and properly painted in its Ahmednagar plant. Additionally, it upgraded its press and fabrication shops and paint shop with an investment of over Rs 3 crore, adding a brand-new line of over 30 welding equipment to a special shop inside the facility.

