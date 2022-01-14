Kia Carens booking open in India, likely to debut in February 2022; All about it

Those interested may reserve the much-anticipated Kia Carens from the comfort of their own homes via Kia India's official website and its approved dealership network across the nation for a booking fee of Rs 25,000.

Kia India has announced that pre-launch registrations for its forthcoming three-row Carens MPV will begin from Friday. Those interested may reserve the much-anticipated Kia Carens from the comfort of their own homes via Kia India's official website and its approved dealership network across the nation for a booking fee of Rs 25,000. In addition to the Indian market, the Kia Carens will be sold to 90 nations, including both right- and left-hand drive markets.

Kia Carens will be offered in six- or seven-seat configurations, with five trim levels: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. Kia's new people-mover will be outfitted with a plethora of cutting-edge technology and features to assure the vehicle's sophisticated appeal.

Sunroof, smart pure air-purifier with virus and bacteria protection, ventilated front seats, second-row seats with one-touch easy electric tumble function, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new-generation Kia Connect, Bose premium sound system with eight speakers, and other features will be available on the Kia Carens.

The Kia Carens design is a cross between an SUV and an MPV. This forthcoming automobile in India is based on the same platform as the Kia Seltos, yet it still has a different design language. Carens has a stylish radiator grille flanked by huge headlights and LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, split LED tail lights, and other features.

Furthermore, Kia Motors India is slated to debut the Carens next month. The Kia Carens was globally unveiled on December 16, 2021. The carmaker unveiled the Kia Carens 7-seater SUV as a competitor to vehicles such as the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and others.

