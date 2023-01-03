Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ken Block, pro rally car driver behind iconic Gymkhana video series, dies in snowmobile accident

    'Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident,' the Sheriff's office said, adding that Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred. 

    Ken Block, pro rally car driver behind iconic Gymkhana video series, dies in snowmobile accident
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Ken Block, who became a YouTube star for his daring car stunt videos, was killed in a snowmobile crash in Utah.

    The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death of 55-year-old Block. In a statement, the Sheriff's office said that a 911 call about a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area was received around 2 pm local time. 

    'Search and Rescue, along with law enforcement from Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, US Forest Service and Utah State Parks, responded to the call,' the statement said.

    'Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident,' the Sheriff's office said, adding that Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred. 

    Who was Ken Block?

    The 55-year-old is the co-founder of auto media and apparel company Hoonigan Industries and sportswear firm DC Shoes

    Hoonigan, in a statement, termed Block as a "visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

    Block was a pro-rally driver who began his rallying career in 2005. He was named Rookie of the Year in the Rally America Championship. He won several rallycross medals at the X Games. 

    Block was most respected for his iconic Gymkhana video series that showed him taking to the wheel in modified vehicles and driving on dangerous tracks and challenging courses. The Gymkhana video series raked in millions of viewers on YouTube.

    The Gymkhana videos nearly broke the internet. Block's Hoonigan YouTube channel was the most popular in motorsports history. 

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors likely to showcase Altroz EV Punch EV Avinya concept more gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors likely to showcase Altroz EV, Punch EV, Avinya & more

    Auto Expo 2023 Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV likely to debut in India know all details here gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV likely to debut in India

    Rishabh Pant crashed a Mercedes AMG GLE 43 4Matic Coupe; Here's what you should know

    Rishabh Pant crashed a Mercedes AMG GLE 43 4Matic Coupe; Here's what you should know

    Auto Expo 2023 Italian Bike Brand MBP to enter Indian market M502N to be first product gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Italian Bike Brand MBP to enter Indian market; M502N to be first product

    Auto Expo 2023 Kia EV9 SUV concept teased debut confirmed in January gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Kia EV9 SUV concept teased, debut confirmed in January

    Recent Stories

    Kanjhawala accident Meet IPS officer Shalini Singh Delhi top cop who is handling the case gcw

    Kanjhawala accident: Meet IPS officer Shalini Singh, who is handling the case

    Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount might be in running to play iconic character of James Bond - READ vma

    Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount might be in running to play iconic character of James Bond - READ

    Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Delhi; Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to walk entire 120-km stretch in UP - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Delhi; Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to walk entire 120-km stretch in UP

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Jaydev Unadkat rattles Delhi with his opening over hat-trick for Saurahstra; Twitter lauds-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Jaydev Unadkat rattles Delhi with his opening over hat-trick; Twitter lauds

    Are you suffering from PCOS or Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome? Time to change your diet NOW RBA

    Are you suffering from PCOS or Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome? Time to change your diet NOW

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon