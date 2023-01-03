Ken Block, pro rally car driver behind iconic Gymkhana video series, dies in snowmobile accident

'Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident,' the Sheriff's office said, adding that Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred.

Ken Block, who became a YouTube star for his daring car stunt videos, was killed in a snowmobile crash in Utah.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death of 55-year-old Block. In a statement, the Sheriff's office said that a 911 call about a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area was received around 2 pm local time.

'Search and Rescue, along with law enforcement from Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, US Forest Service and Utah State Parks, responded to the call,' the statement said.

Who was Ken Block?

The 55-year-old is the co-founder of auto media and apparel company Hoonigan Industries and sportswear firm DC Shoes

Hoonigan, in a statement, termed Block as a "visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

Block was a pro-rally driver who began his rallying career in 2005. He was named Rookie of the Year in the Rally America Championship. He won several rallycross medals at the X Games.

Block was most respected for his iconic Gymkhana video series that showed him taking to the wheel in modified vehicles and driving on dangerous tracks and challenging courses. The Gymkhana video series raked in millions of viewers on YouTube.

The Gymkhana videos nearly broke the internet. Block's Hoonigan YouTube channel was the most popular in motorsports history.