    'India can become exporter of Green Hydrogen with industry innovation': Nitin Gadkari at Auto Expo 2023

    Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said, "We can run trains, aircraft, trucks, and buses on Green Hydrogen. Today, India is an importer of this energy but with industry innovation, India will be an exporter of Green Hydrogen."

    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 4:40 PM IST

    Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday (January 12) inaugurated the Auto Expo Mart that will open for the common people from Friday (January 13). On the second day of Auto Expo, vehicles with many luxurious and hi-tech features were showcased.

    The country's largest company Maruti introduced two new SUVs at the expo. At the same time, MG has also introduced its new Euniq 7.

    Along with Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and officials of several companies including SIAM were present in the programme.

    "Glad that the automobile industry is thinking seriously about alternative fuel," he further added.

    The Union minister also said that within the next one year, lakhs of buses will run on the roads of the country. "We are continuously working on electric vehicles," he added.

    On the second day of Auto Expo 2023, the British car manufacturer, MG Motor India showcased MG Euniq 7, a new energy vehicle (NEV) with its third-generation hydrogen fuel cell technology.

    The Prome P390 fuel cell system built into the multi-purpose vehicle is claimed to have a range of up to 605 km.

    "As the industry continues exploring alternate fuel technologies, we are delighted to showcase the world's leading hydrogen fuel-cell technology - Prome P390 to India," said Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India.

