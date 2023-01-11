Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

One of the biggest head-turners at the Auto Expo 2023 was the Lexus pavilion where the luxury carmaker showcased the LF30 Electrified and the LF-Z Electrified concepts besides unveiling the all-new Lexus RX.

One of the biggest head-turners at the Auto Expo 2023 was the Lexus pavilion, where the luxury carmaker showcased the LF30 Electrified and the LF-Z Electrified concepts besides unveiling the all-new Lexus RX. Concept enthusiasts will recall the attention LF30 Electrified garnered when it was first showcased at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. The LF30 Electrified, with its massive glass cockpit, showcases the 'Lexus Teammate' automated driving technology that offers the driver and the occupants next-level comfort. The LF30 will also have in-wheel electric motors that deliver power to all four wheels. When it was first unveiled, a 110 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mounted beneath the car floor powered the vehicle's electric drive train.

Auto Expo 2023: Much-awaited Lexus RX SUV debuts In India; bookings open

The LF-Z Electrified concept was unveiled in 2021. Both concepts show design elements and futuristic features that show the direction that Lexus is headed towards in the years to come. The LF-Z Electrified is touted to have a 600km range powered by a liquid-cooled 90kWh lithium-ion battery. According to Lexus, the LF-Z Electrified can hit zero to 100 kmph in three seconds. The minimalistic yet tech-packed LF-Z Electrified is aimed at providing an out-of-this-world driving experience in the future.

With the unveiling of the RX350 Luxury Hybrid and the RX500h F Sport performance, Lexus has taken a huge leap as far as embracing electrification, intuitive technology and performance. Tuesday's launches reinforce Lexus as a powerhouse in the world of luxury lifestyle vehicles with electrified technologies. To note, In India, Lexus offers a portfolio which also includes the LC500h, LS 500h, ES300h, NX350h, and LX500d.