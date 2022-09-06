Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyundai Venue N Line launched: 5 reasons why it should be your next car

    Hyundai Venue N Line is the far sportier-looking twin of the Venue 2022 model that was launched in the country earlier this year. Hyundai India has launched the Venue N Line in India at a starting price of ₹12.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing goes up to Rs 13.15 lakh (ex-showroom), for the N8 trim.

    Hyundai Venue N Line SUV 2022 launched 5 reasons why it should be your next car gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 2:22 PM IST

    The new Hyundai Motors Venue N Line SUV went on sale in India on Tuesday for a starting price of Rs 12.16 lakh. The pricing goes up to Rs 13.15 lakh (ex-showroom), for the N8 trim. The performance-focused variant of the Hyundai Venue comes available in two different trim options, with the top-end trim being the N8 and the entry-level being the N6.  After the i20 N Line, the new Hyundai Venue N Line will be the company's second vehicle from the Hyundai N Line in India. The Venue N-Line will have five exterior colour options, in contrast to the i20 N-Line.

    Nominal pre-booking value: For Rs 21,000, the automaker has already begun to accept reservations for the new Hyundai Venue N Line.

    The Hyundai Venue N Line attempts to differentiate itself from the ordinary variants of the SUV by including red elements across the exterior and interior of the vehicle. This SUV, according to the carmaker, was inspired by World Rally Championship cars but was created to function in regular traffic. According to the carmaker, it offers an exciting exhaust note.

    Interiors: It has leather seats, an N Line-specific steering wheel and gear lever within the interior. According to Hyundai, it has more than 30 cutting-edge safety measures. Its attractiveness is increased by its eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and best-in-class dashcam with twin cameras. It is stated that the Venue N Line has more than 60 related features.

    Colours and tones offered: Polar White and Shadow Grey are the only two single-tone colour choices offered for the Hyundai Venue N Line. The SUV is also offered in two-tone colour schemes. There will be two dual-tone exterior colour possibilities, including pairings of Thunder Blue with a black roof and Polar White with a Phantom Black roof. There won't be a single tone of the Thunder Blue colour choice. Additionally, there are three distinct dual-tone themes. 

    What's under the hood?: In terms of the SUV's standout feature, it is powered by a 1.0-liter three-cylinder inline DOHC petrol engine that is also found in the Hyundai i20 N Line performance hatchback. The engine can produce a maximum torque of 172 Nm and 118 horsepower when mated to a seven-speed DCT automated gearbox. The Venue N Line does not include the iMT transmission, in contrast to the i20 N Line. The vehicle receives paddle shifters.

    Exterior: The Hyundai Venue N Line has a special bumper with skid plates and roof rails with red inserts, R16 Diamond Cut Alloys, red front brake callipers, side sill garnish with red inserts, sporty tail gate spoiler, twin tip muffler, and N Line insignia on the tailgate.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 2:22 PM IST
