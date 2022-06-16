Hyundai Venue facelift launched: 5 things you need to know about this SUV

The new compact SUV has been teased and leaked several times ahead of its official release today. The Hyundai Venue was the first SUV in India to have BlueLink Connect connected vehicle technology. Here are five things you need to know about the SUV:

The new Hyundai Venue facelift was unveiled in India on June 16, and it was one of the most anticipated small SUVs in the country. Along with the Hyundai Creta, the small SUV is one of the best-selling vehicles for the South Korean carmaker, propelling it to the forefront of SUV manufacturers in India.

The new compact SUV has been teased and leaked several times ahead of its official release today. The Hyundai Venue was the first SUV in India to have BlueLink Connect connected vehicle technology. Here are five things you need to know about the SUV:

Price: The Hyundai Venue's current model starts at Rs 7.53 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.35 lakh for the highest version.

Also Read | Volkswagen Virtus launched at Rs 11.21 lakh: 5 things you need to know about the new sedan

Design: The Hyundai Venue facelift design is based on the previous model, but with significantly more current changes. The tiny SUV continues the car's unique design language with luxury and futuristic elements. The SUV has been upgraded with a black grille directly on the face of the SUV to give it a more attractive appearance. Furthermore, the redesigned grille gives it a broader and more confident appearance. The rear area of the new Hyundai VENUE boasts first-in-segment Connecting LED Tail Lamps with distinctive vertical design elements. The Connecting LED Tail Lamps extend over the rear, giving the whole design a futuristic and distinct aspect, while the hexagonal cut crystal pattern gives a luxury but hi-tech touch.

Interiors: To bring it up to date, the carmaker has redesigned the interiors, resulting in some significant alterations to the SUV. Among other key upgrades, the SUV will now include a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a Boese sound system. The facelift version will include a reworked centre console, steering wheel, and other cosmetic enhancements.

Also Read | Kia EV6: Electric car launched at Rs 59.95 lakh; know its salient features before buying it

Google and Alexa compatibility is also new to the facelifted SUV, letting owners to access various in-car services using the Google or Alexa voice assistant from their phone or other Google or Alexa equipped device. Remote climate control, door lock and unlock, vehicle status check, find my car, tyre pressure information, fuel level information, speed alert, time fencing, and idle time alert are all examples.

Under the boot: The engine options for the facelifted Hyundai Venue will stay same. The car will retain three engine options: 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. A 6-speed iMT or 6-speed AT with an oil burner, on the other hand, is likely to be added to the list. The Venue makeover will also come with three gearbox options: a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT.

Know its competitors: The facelifted Hyundai Venue will fight directly with current rivals such as Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Nissan Magnite, and others.

Also Read | Land Rover Defender 130: 5 things you need to know before you book eight-seater SUV