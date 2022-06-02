Kia EV6: Electric car launched at Rs 59.95 lakh; know its salient features before buying it

Kia has stated that they would strive to boost delivery to more than the 100 units that were originally planned, but has not specified how many units that new figure will be. Kia also stated that they want to invest in the development of an electric car charging infrastructure in India.

Kia India has announced the debut of the EV6 in India, with prices starting at Rs 59.95 lakh for the two-wheel drive model and Rs 64.95 lakh for the all-wheel-drive option, both based on the EV6 GT line. Surprisingly, the Kia EV6 electric vehicle has already sold out in India. Initially, the firm launched orders for 100 units in India, but due to a positive reaction, the company recorded 355 bookings. Kia has stated that they would strive to boost delivery to more than the 100 units that were originally planned, but has not specified how many units that new figure will be. Kia also stated that they want to invest in the development of an electric car charging infrastructure in India.

Know its features:

Multi-charging system that works with both 400V and 800V chargers without the use of a separate controller.

Vehicle-to-load charging (V2L): Uses a 2-way charging technique to allow the Kia EV6 to charge other items (enough to power a medium-sized house AC).

All-wheel drive (AWD) system with dual motors

Drive modes include Normal, Sport, and Eco.

Meridian 14-Speaker Sound System

Power sunroof

Relaxation Seats for Driver and Passenger: Front seats may recline to a "zero-gravity posture."

With the rear seats folded, the storage capacity is 1300 litres.

Kia India recently announced that registrations for the Kia EV6 have begun in India. The EV6 may be reserved for Rs 3 lakh and will be offered at only 15 dealerships across India, in 12 cities. A 150 kW charger will be installed at these 15 dealerships. Customers who purchase the EV6 will receive a 22 kW charger that will be installed at a place of their choosing by the firm. The automobile may also be reserved online through Kia's official website.

The EV6 has twin LED headlights with Adaptive Driving Beam that automatically change to prevent blinding approaching traffic. It also features a linked LED tail light design with sequential indications. The door handles are flush with the door and spring out when needed. The Kia EV6 also receives 19-inch alloy wheels.

The EV6 gets a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery in India, providing 229 PS in 2WD and 325 PS in AWD. Kia claims 528 kilometres of range in the WLTP combined cycle. The Kia EV6 claims a 0-100 km/h time of 5.2 seconds.