Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kia EV6: Electric car launched at Rs 59.95 lakh; know its salient features before buying it

    Kia has stated that they would strive to boost delivery to more than the 100 units that were originally planned, but has not specified how many units that new figure will be. Kia also stated that they want to invest in the development of an electric car charging infrastructure in India.

    Kia EV6 Electric car launched at Rs 59 95 lakh know its salient features before buying it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 3:47 PM IST

    Kia India has announced the debut of the EV6 in India, with prices starting at Rs 59.95 lakh for the two-wheel drive model and Rs 64.95 lakh for the all-wheel-drive option, both based on the EV6 GT line. Surprisingly, the Kia EV6 electric vehicle has already sold out in India. Initially, the firm launched orders for 100 units in India, but due to a positive reaction, the company recorded 355 bookings. Kia has stated that they would strive to boost delivery to more than the 100 units that were originally planned, but has not specified how many units that new figure will be. Kia also stated that they want to invest in the development of an electric car charging infrastructure in India.

    Know its features: 

    • Multi-charging system that works with both 400V and 800V chargers without the use of a separate controller.
    • Vehicle-to-load charging (V2L): Uses a 2-way charging technique to allow the Kia EV6 to charge other items (enough to power a medium-sized house AC).
    • All-wheel drive (AWD) system with dual motors
    • Drive modes include Normal, Sport, and Eco.
    • Meridian 14-Speaker Sound System
    • Power sunroof
    • Relaxation Seats for Driver and Passenger: Front seats may recline to a "zero-gravity posture."
    • With the rear seats folded, the storage capacity is 1300 litres.

    Also Read | Kia EV6: 5 things you need to know before you buy the car

    Kia India recently announced that registrations for the Kia EV6 have begun in India. The EV6 may be reserved for Rs 3 lakh and will be offered at only 15 dealerships across India, in 12 cities. A 150 kW charger will be installed at these 15 dealerships. Customers who purchase the EV6 will receive a 22 kW charger that will be installed at a place of their choosing by the firm. The automobile may also be reserved online through Kia's official website.

    The EV6 has twin LED headlights with Adaptive Driving Beam that automatically change to prevent blinding approaching traffic. It also features a linked LED tail light design with sequential indications. The door handles are flush with the door and spring out when needed. The Kia EV6 also receives 19-inch alloy wheels.

    Also Read | Ford to ban sales, manufacturing in Germany; Here's why

    The EV6 gets a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery in India, providing 229 PS in 2WD and 325 PS in AWD. Kia claims 528 kilometres of range in the WLTP combined cycle. The Kia EV6 claims a 0-100 km/h time of 5.2 seconds.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2022, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cars two wheelers to become expensive from today Know new hiked rates of insurance premium gcw

    Cars, two-wheelers to become expensive from today; Know hiked rates of insurance premium

    Mahindra XUV300 electric SUV to launch in 2023 will be longer than 4 meter models gcw

    Mahindra XUV300 electric SUV to launch in 2023, will be longer than 4-meter models

    Ford to ban sales manufacturing in Germany Here s why gcw

    Ford to ban sales, manufacturing in Germany; Here's why

    1955 Mercedes Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut sold for USD 143 million becomes most expensive car gcw

    1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut sold for $143 million, becomes most expensive car

    For Apple car iPhone maker hires veteran Ford executive Ujkashevic for EV project gcw

    For Apple car, iPhone-maker hires veteran Ford executive Ujkashevic for EV project

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Good news for all Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans; read on RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Good news for all Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans; read on

    Sidhu Moose Wala parents issue a warning to music producers against releasing his songs drb

    Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents issue a warning to music producers against releasing his songs

    Opinion 8 years down forever to go for PM Narendra Modi snt

    Opinion: 8 years down, forever to go for PM Narendra Modi

    NBA 2022 Finals, national basketball association: Steve Kerr compares the rise of Boston Celtics to Golden State Warriors-krn

    NBA 2022 Finals: Steve Kerr compares the rise of Boston Celtics to Golden State Warriors

    DCGA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Vistara airline for violating safety norms - adt

    DCGA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Vistara airline for violating safety norms

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon