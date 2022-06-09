Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Volkswagen Virtus launched at Rs 11.21 lakh: 5 things you need to know about the new sedan

    The Virtus is built on the MQB A0 IN platform, which was developed specifically for India. It will replace the long-running Vento in Volkswagen's Indian portfolio. Virtus' underpinnings are shared with other Volkswagen Group cars. Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun SUV are just a few examples.

    Volkswagen Virtus launched at Rs 11 21 lakh 5 things you need to know about the new sedan gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 9, 2022, 4:42 PM IST

    Volkswagen India has announced the debut of the Volkswagen Virtus, the company's newest sedan in India.  It starts at Rs 11.21 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 17.91 lakh (ex-showroom).  The Virtus is built on the MQB A0 IN platform, which was developed specifically for India. It will replace the long-running Vento in Volkswagen's Indian portfolio. Virtus' underpinnings are shared with other Volkswagen Group cars. Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun SUV are just a few examples.

    Muscular look is back: The Virtus is a facelifted version of the car's existing model in a number of overseas countries. According to the photographs on Volkswagen's official website, the new Virtus has a sportier look with sharp edges and Volkswagen's insignia prominently displayed on the grille. LED headlights with DRLs will be standard on the vehicle. The new Virtus features a striking style and aesthetics.

    The vehicle features a narrow grille with a chrome strip that is flanked by a set of sleek LED headlights and LED daytime running lights. The GT emblem on the grille is also included with the Performance Line trim. The automobile also has a powerful front bumper with a huge airdam and LED foglamps. The Virtus comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, while the Dynamic Line gets dual-tone alloys and the Performance Line receives stylish all-black wheels.

    Also Read | Kia EV6: Electric car launched at Rs 59.95 lakh; know its salient features before buying it

    Infotainment system & features: A 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, linked car tech, heated front seats, ambient lighting, a sunroof, auto headlights and wipers, and a slew of additional goodies are included in the Virtus. Higher-end Volkswagen models will also have a tyre pressure monitor, ESC, hill-hold control, and six airbags.

    Know its different variants: Virtus will only be available in petrol models, with a choice of 1.0-litre TSI or 1.5-litre TSI engines. The transmission responsibilities are handled by a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic with the 1L variant. The 1.5L model, on the other hand, only has a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

    Know its competition: Virtus will compete against vehicles such as the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

    Also Read | Land Rover Defender 130: 5 things you need to know before you book eight-seater SUV

    Safety features: In terms of safety, the Virtus comes standard with more than 40 features, including twin airbags, ABS with EBS, parking sensors, and more. Other features include 3-point seat belts for all passengers, a rear parking camera, electronic stability control (ESC), multi-collision braking, tyre pressure deflation warning, hill hold control, and more.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawa Yezdi motorcycles introduces Service Is On Us initiative for riders travelling to Ladakh gcw

    Jawa-Yezdi motorcycles introduces 'Service Is On Us' initiative for riders travelling to Ladakh

    MG Motors enters metaverse with MGverse offers virtual experience zone NFT store gcw

    MG Motors enters metaverse with MGverse; offers virtual experience zone, NFT store

    Kia EV6 Electric car launched at Rs 59 95 lakh know its salient features before buying it gcw

    Kia EV6: Electric car launched at Rs 59.95 lakh; know its salient features before buying it

    Cars two wheelers to become expensive from today Know new hiked rates of insurance premium gcw

    Cars, two-wheelers to become expensive from today; Know hiked rates of insurance premium

    Mahindra XUV300 electric SUV to launch in 2023 will be longer than 4 meter models gcw

    Mahindra XUV300 electric SUV to launch in 2023, will be longer than 4-meter models

    Recent Stories

    Here s why Amul has urged govt to delay ban on small plastic straws gcw

    Here's why Amul has urged govt to delay ban on small plastic straws

    KDMC installs ten flood sensors in Kalyan and Dombivli ahead of monsoon - adt

    KDMC installs ten flood sensors in Kalyan and Dombivli ahead of monsoon

    Pictures Jennifer Lopez flaunts her perfect-curvy body in sexy sheer black gown RBA

    Pictures: Jennifer Lopez flaunts her perfect-curvy body in sexy sheer black gown

    Manchester United makes opening bid for Barcelona Frenkie de Jong - Report-ayh

    Manchester United makes opening bid for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong - Report

    Solo honeymoon! Here's where Kshama Bindu, who married self in India's 1st sologamy, is heading snt

    Solo honeymoon! Here's where Kshama Bindu, who married self in India's 1st sologamy, is heading

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon