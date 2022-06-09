Volkswagen Virtus launched at Rs 11.21 lakh: 5 things you need to know about the new sedan

The Virtus is built on the MQB A0 IN platform, which was developed specifically for India. It will replace the long-running Vento in Volkswagen's Indian portfolio. Virtus' underpinnings are shared with other Volkswagen Group cars. Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun SUV are just a few examples.

Volkswagen India has announced the debut of the Volkswagen Virtus, the company's newest sedan in India. It starts at Rs 11.21 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 17.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The Virtus is built on the MQB A0 IN platform, which was developed specifically for India. It will replace the long-running Vento in Volkswagen's Indian portfolio. Virtus' underpinnings are shared with other Volkswagen Group cars. Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun SUV are just a few examples.

Muscular look is back: The Virtus is a facelifted version of the car's existing model in a number of overseas countries. According to the photographs on Volkswagen's official website, the new Virtus has a sportier look with sharp edges and Volkswagen's insignia prominently displayed on the grille. LED headlights with DRLs will be standard on the vehicle. The new Virtus features a striking style and aesthetics.

The vehicle features a narrow grille with a chrome strip that is flanked by a set of sleek LED headlights and LED daytime running lights. The GT emblem on the grille is also included with the Performance Line trim. The automobile also has a powerful front bumper with a huge airdam and LED foglamps. The Virtus comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, while the Dynamic Line gets dual-tone alloys and the Performance Line receives stylish all-black wheels.

Also Read | Kia EV6: Electric car launched at Rs 59.95 lakh; know its salient features before buying it

Infotainment system & features: A 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, linked car tech, heated front seats, ambient lighting, a sunroof, auto headlights and wipers, and a slew of additional goodies are included in the Virtus. Higher-end Volkswagen models will also have a tyre pressure monitor, ESC, hill-hold control, and six airbags.

Know its different variants: Virtus will only be available in petrol models, with a choice of 1.0-litre TSI or 1.5-litre TSI engines. The transmission responsibilities are handled by a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic with the 1L variant. The 1.5L model, on the other hand, only has a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

Know its competition: Virtus will compete against vehicles such as the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Also Read | Land Rover Defender 130: 5 things you need to know before you book eight-seater SUV

Safety features: In terms of safety, the Virtus comes standard with more than 40 features, including twin airbags, ABS with EBS, parking sensors, and more. Other features include 3-point seat belts for all passengers, a rear parking camera, electronic stability control (ESC), multi-collision braking, tyre pressure deflation warning, hill hold control, and more.