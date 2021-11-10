  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyundai Tucson SUV 2021 gets 5 star rating in Euro NCAP crash test

    The top-grade verifies Tucson's extensive list of security features, including forward-collision warning, automated emergency braking, lane keep assist, driver attention alert, and many more.

    Hyundai Tucson SUV 2021 gets 5 star rating in Euro NCAP crash test gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 1:58 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The 2021 Hyundai Tucson SUV is the newest vehicle to get a 5-star safety certification from Euro NCAP. In a recent crash test, the SUV received an 86 per cent score in adult occupation safety, while the score in kid safety testing received 87 per cent. The top-grade verifies Tucson's extensive list of security features, including forward-collision warning, automated emergency braking, lane keep assist, driver attention alert, and many more.

    The Hyundai Tucson received 12.4 points out of a possible 16 in the frontal impact test and 15.4 points in the lateral impact test. The SUV received a 3.3 out of 4 point rear impact rating and a 2 point rescue and extrication grade. Tucson received 33.1 out of 38 points for adult occupant protection. In terms of kid occupation protection, the 2021 Tucson received 42.9 points out of a possible 49 points. The testing unit was evaluated for the safety of children aged 6 to 10.

    Also Read | Honda ZR-V SUV to be unveiled on November 11? Will it enter market in mid-2022?

    However, in Vulnerable Road User testing, the 2021 Tucson received a comparably low score of 66%. The SUV scored slightly more than half of the entire 9 points for AEB Pedestrian. The rating for AEB Cyclist was somewhat higher, at 7.2 out of a possible 9. The fourth-generation Tucson will arrive in India shortly, and a test car was reportedly spotted in Chennai.


    Hyundai has been striving to update its SUV portfolio internationally, and as part of that effort, it will release a facelifted version of its popular small SUV, Creta. The forthcoming Creta was spotted undergoing tests in numerous worldwide locales, after which the carmaker produced a teaser film detailing the aesthetics and design. The new Hyundai Creta facelift will be presented internationally during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show in 2021.

    Also Read | Hyundai CRETA 2022 teaser out, to make its global debut in November | Watch

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 launched know everything from price to features gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 launched; know everything from price to features

    Video Icon
    Maruti Suzuki dominates top 10 selling cars list Tata Motors Punch take 10 spot gcw

    Maruti Suzuki dominates top 10 selling cars list, occupy first 4 slots; Tata Motors’ Punch takes 10th spot

    Video Icon
    BMW to temporarily remove touchscreen functions on several models due to chip shortage gcw

    BMW to temporarily remove touchscreen functions on several models due to chip shortage

    Video Icon
    Honda ZR V SUV to be unveiled on November 11 might enter market in mid 2022 gcw

    Honda ZR-V SUV to be unveiled on November 11? Will it enter market in mid-2022?

    Video Icon
    Kim Kardashian ex husband Kanye West puts his cars for sale details inside gcw

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West puts his cars for sale; details inside

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Japan re-elects Fumio Kishida as Prime Minister in parliamentary vote-dnm

    Japan re-elects Fumio Kishida as Prime Minister in parliamentary vote

    Video Icon
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 launched know everything from price to features gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 launched; know everything from price to features

    Video Icon
    Rhea Chakraborty drug case: Actor to get her laptop and phone back from NCB, access to back account drb

    Rhea Chakraborty drug case: Actor to get her laptop and phone back from NCB, access to back account

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16 gcw

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16

    Video Icon
    Virat Kohli's farewell to former coach Ravi Shastri will touch your hearts-ayh

    Virat Kohli's farewell to former coach Ravi Shastri will touch your hearts

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon