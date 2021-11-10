Hyundai Tucson SUV 2021 gets 5 star rating in Euro NCAP crash test

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson SUV is the newest vehicle to get a 5-star safety certification from Euro NCAP. In a recent crash test, the SUV received an 86 per cent score in adult occupation safety, while the score in kid safety testing received 87 per cent. The top-grade verifies Tucson's extensive list of security features, including forward-collision warning, automated emergency braking, lane keep assist, driver attention alert, and many more.

The Hyundai Tucson received 12.4 points out of a possible 16 in the frontal impact test and 15.4 points in the lateral impact test. The SUV received a 3.3 out of 4 point rear impact rating and a 2 point rescue and extrication grade. Tucson received 33.1 out of 38 points for adult occupant protection. In terms of kid occupation protection, the 2021 Tucson received 42.9 points out of a possible 49 points. The testing unit was evaluated for the safety of children aged 6 to 10.

However, in Vulnerable Road User testing, the 2021 Tucson received a comparably low score of 66%. The SUV scored slightly more than half of the entire 9 points for AEB Pedestrian. The rating for AEB Cyclist was somewhat higher, at 7.2 out of a possible 9. The fourth-generation Tucson will arrive in India shortly, and a test car was reportedly spotted in Chennai.





Hyundai has been striving to update its SUV portfolio internationally, and as part of that effort, it will release a facelifted version of its popular small SUV, Creta. The forthcoming Creta was spotted undergoing tests in numerous worldwide locales, after which the carmaker produced a teaser film detailing the aesthetics and design. The new Hyundai Creta facelift will be presented internationally during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show in 2021.

