  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyundai to roll out micro SUV in 2023 to compete with Tata Punch?

    According to reports, Hyundai India has approved entering the mini SUV category with a new vehicle. It has also been reported that the Ai3 is a localised version of Hyundai's tiny SUV Casper, which was debuted in South Korea.

    Hyundai to roll out micro SUV in 2023 to compete with Tata Punch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Hyundai plans to release an entry-level SUV dubbed Ai3 in 2023 to compete with Tata's recently launched sub-compact SUV Punch. According to reports, Hyundai India has approved entering the mini SUV category with a new vehicle. It has also been reported that the Ai3 is a localised version of Hyundai's tiny SUV Casper, which was debuted in South Korea.
    The Hyundai Ai3 is expected to have the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The engine has a peak torque of 114Nm and a maximum power output of 83 PS. The automobile is expected to include a five-speed AMT (Automatic Manual Transmission) and a five-speed manual transmission.

    Meanwhile, the Ai3 might be equipped with a turbocharged three-cylinder 1-litre engine. This model would have a peak torque of 172Nm and a maximum power of 100PS. Unlike the four-cylinder form, this will only be available with a five-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, Hyundai's Casper is a feature-rich micro-SUV with a slew of modern features. It also has a power sunroof, automatic temperature control, and a multi-function steering wheel.

    An Advanced Driver Aid system and up to 7 airbags have been fitted in the automobile to prioritise passenger safety and comfort. Other amenities include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, push-button start/stop engine, several driving modes, and front seat heating and ventilation.

    Also Read | Toyota's Hilux lifestyle vehicle to unveil on January 23, 2022?

    Aside from the Tata Punch, Hyundai's Ai3 is expected to compete with other vehicles in the market. Renault Kiger, Mahindra KUV100, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis may face stiff competition in the following years. Last October 18, Tata debuted its Micro-SUV Punch. The base model costs Rs 5.4 lakh and is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that delivers 113 Nm of torque and 86 PS of power. Meanwhile, it is available with a five-speed AMT or a five-speed MT transmission.

    Also Read | BMW takes one notch up! You can change car colour with touch of button; Watch clip

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Toyotas Hilux lifestyle vehicle to unveil on January 23 2022 gcw

    Toyota's Hilux lifestyle vehicle to unveil on January 23, 2022?

    BMW takes one notch up You can change car colour with touch of button Watch clip gcw

    BMW takes one notch up! You can change car colour with touch of button; Watch clip

    ending 90 year streak toyota dethrones GM to become America's top selling automaker in 2021 gcw

    Ending 90-year-streak, Toyota dethrones GM to become America’s top-selling automaker in 2021

    Mercedes Benz Vision EQXX concept revealed know its electric ranges other features Details here gcw

    Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept revealed, know its electric ranges, other features; Details here

    Audi BMW reports record sales in India during 2021 Read details gcw

    Audi, BMW reports record sales in India during 2021; Read details

    Recent Stories

    Delhi HC grants bail to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma accused of passing sensitive documents to Chinese-dnm

    Delhi HC grants bail to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma accused of passing sensitive documents to Chinese

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in skirt and blouse proves she is the new fashion icon on the block drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in skirt and blouse; proves she’s the new fashion icon on the block

    Here how much Apple CEO Tim Cook earned in 2021 Details inside gcw

    Here's how much Apple CEO Tim Cook earned in 2021; Details inside

    No permission for liquor stores during weekend curfew: Karnataka Excise Minister clarifies-ycb

    No permission for liquor stores during weekend curfew: Karnataka Excise Minister clarifies

    International Cricket Council, ICC announces changes to playing condition for T20Is; massive in-match penalty for slow over-rate introduced-ayh

    ICC announces changes to playing condition for T20Is; massive in-match penalty for slow over-rate introduced

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon