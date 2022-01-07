Hyundai to roll out micro SUV in 2023 to compete with Tata Punch?

According to reports, Hyundai India has approved entering the mini SUV category with a new vehicle. It has also been reported that the Ai3 is a localised version of Hyundai's tiny SUV Casper, which was debuted in South Korea.

The Hyundai Ai3 is expected to have the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The engine has a peak torque of 114Nm and a maximum power output of 83 PS. The automobile is expected to include a five-speed AMT (Automatic Manual Transmission) and a five-speed manual transmission.

Meanwhile, the Ai3 might be equipped with a turbocharged three-cylinder 1-litre engine. This model would have a peak torque of 172Nm and a maximum power of 100PS. Unlike the four-cylinder form, this will only be available with a five-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, Hyundai's Casper is a feature-rich micro-SUV with a slew of modern features. It also has a power sunroof, automatic temperature control, and a multi-function steering wheel.

An Advanced Driver Aid system and up to 7 airbags have been fitted in the automobile to prioritise passenger safety and comfort. Other amenities include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, push-button start/stop engine, several driving modes, and front seat heating and ventilation.

Aside from the Tata Punch, Hyundai's Ai3 is expected to compete with other vehicles in the market. Renault Kiger, Mahindra KUV100, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis may face stiff competition in the following years. Last October 18, Tata debuted its Micro-SUV Punch. The base model costs Rs 5.4 lakh and is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that delivers 113 Nm of torque and 86 PS of power. Meanwhile, it is available with a five-speed AMT or a five-speed MT transmission.

