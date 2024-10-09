Hyundai Motor India's IPO: Check opening date, price and other details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyundai Motor India is set to launch its IPO, marking the first automaker's initial share sale in over two decades in India.

    Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the Indian arm of South Korean automaker Hyundai, is going to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on October 15.  The last day will be October 17. On October 14, the offering will be made available to anchor investors. The much anticipated 28,000-crore first share sale has set a price range of Rs 1,865–1,960 per share. This IPO marks a significant milestone for the Indian auto industry, as it is the first automaker’s initial share sale in over two decades, following Japanese automaker Maruti Suzuki’s listing in 2003.

    Hyundai Motor India is the second largest OEM and the second largest exporter of passenger vehicles and has a domestic market share of 14.6%. For the month of September, Hyundai sold 64,201 units, a decline of 10% on a year-on-year basis. For 2024 so far, the company has sold 5.77 lakh units, which is flat compared to last year.

    For the fiscal year 2023–2024 (FY24), the automaker recorded a net profit of Rs 6,060 crore, which represents a 28.7% increase over the previous fiscal year. At Rs 69,829 crore, the revenue represented a 15.8% growth over FY23. The business reported Rs 17,344.2 crore in sales for the April–June quarter of FY25, a 4.3% YoY increase. In Q1 of FY25, the net profit also increased 12.1% year over year to Rs 1,489.6 crore.

    Between the fiscal year 2018–19 (FY19) and the first 11 months of FY24, the company's sales volume in the mid-size sport utility vehicle (SUV) sub-segment made it the nation's largest car original equipment manufacturer (OEM). In the first 11 months of fiscal 2024, Creta had a 30% market share in the mid-size SUV class.

    Aura, Verna, Grand i10 NIOS, i20, i20 N Line, Venue, Venue N Line, Exter, Creta, Creta N Line, Tucson, Alcazar, and IONIQ 5 are among the varied passenger car models in the lineup.

