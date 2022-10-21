Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyundai Diwali offer is here! Know exciting offers on Grand i10 Nios, i20 and more

    An array of Hyundai cars in India like Aura, Grand i10 Nios and i20 are available with huge discounts and benefits in October 2022 due to Diwali festive season. The South-Korean carmaker is offering everything from cash discounts to exchange bonuses. These offers can be availed until October 31.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

    Ahead of Diwali, Hyundai India has revealed enticing discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on a limited number of automobiles. The South Korean automaker is giving away everything from cash rebates to bonus exchanges. These discounts are available through October 31. The Hyundai Aura, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai i20, and Hyundai Kona Electric are among the models of vehicles that are eligible for these incentives.

    Hyundai i20

    This Diwali season, the Hyundai i20 is discounted by Rs 20,000. This discount is available for both gasoline and diesel models. On the hatchback, there is a Rs 10,000 cash discount and a Rs 10,000 exchange incentive.

    Grand i10 Nios

    Benefits of up to Rs 48,000 are available for all Grand i10 Nios CNG and petrol models. Both a 1.2L gasoline engine and a 1.0L turbo gasoline engine are offered. The discount may take the shape of cash incentives worth up to Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus worth up to Rs 10,000, or perks worth up to Rs 3,000 for workers of the government and corporations.

    Hyundai Aura

    Discounts on the petrol version of the Hyundai Aura sedan are up to Rs 5,000, and those on the CNG version are up to Rs 20,000. During the holiday season, you may get up to Rs 33,000 off of it. The reductions come in the form of cash savings and up to Rs 10,000 in exchange bonuses. Benefits of Rs 3,000 are available to employees of the government and corporations as well.

    Hyundai Kona EV

    This electric 5-seater SUV holds the record for the biggest discount, which is up to Rs 1 lakh. The Kona EV only has cash offers available. Corporate perks or an exchange incentive are not available with this car.

    All authorised Hyundai outlets in the nation will offer these reductions during the month of October in time for the Diwali holiday.

