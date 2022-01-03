Hyundai becomes India’s most preferred SUV brand, Creta takes top spot in sales

Hyundai has sold over 2,15,000 units since the debut of the redesigned Creta in March 2020 and a total of over 6 lakh units since its first launch in 2015.

Hyundai Motor India has announced the sale of 2,52,586 SUV units in India, becoming the Korean carmaker India's most desired SUV brand for the second year in a row. In fact, Hyundai's standout performer in India, the Creta, sold a record 1,25,437 units. Hyundai has sold over 2,15,000 units since the debut of the redesigned Creta in March 2020 and a total of over 6 lakh units since its first launch in 2015. That's not all; during the previous five years, Hyundai has sold over 8.34 lakh SUVs, representing a 135 per cent increase.

Tarun Garg, Director of Sales and Marketing, commented on Hyundai's SUV leadership position, saying that their enthusiasm and dedication to delivering the most distinctive goods for consumers has resulted in Hyundai becoming India's most chosen SUV brand for two years in a row. Hyundai now offers five great brands spanning a range of various options for customer enjoyment with the addition of Alcazar to our lineup. He went on to say that the company's most beloved brands, Creta and Venue, have continued to amaze new-age clients by providing them with experiences that go beyond the bounds of mobility and convert into lifetime memories. Furthermore, with over 2.60 lakh units sold since its launch in May 2019, the Venue has played a vital role in Hyundai's SUV sales.

The Hyundai Venue has sold over 1.08 lakh units in 2021 alone. The latest addition to Hyundai's SUV lineup in India, the Alcazar, has also been warmly welcomed by buyers, with over 17,700 units sold since its introduction in June 2021. In the future, we may see Hyundai introduce additional SUVs to India, particularly to fight with the Tata Punch.

