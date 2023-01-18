HOP LEO high-speed electric scooter with 120 km range launched in India, price under Rs 1 lakh

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, HOP Electric has launched a new high-speed version of the LEO based on the same 72V voltage architecture, but with a 2200 W peak motor power. It also gets four ride modes and can climb up with 12 degrees of inclination.

The high-speed version of Hop Electric's Leo electric scooter has been released. Hop Electric is an electric vehicle company located in Jaipur. A 2.1 kWh electric motor that produces 2.95 horsepower and 90 Nm of peak torque powers the brand-new Hop Leo. The advertised range for this electric scooter is 120 kilometres on a single charge. Additionally, it comes with an 850 W smart charger that charges the battery from 0% to 80% in around 2.5 hours.

Leo's high-speed model has four riding options: Eco, Power, Sport, and Reverse. Regarding suspension, this electric vehicle has an upright telescopic fork up front and a hydraulic spring-loaded shock absorber on the back.

Additionally, it has a combi-brake system with disc-disc and regenerative braking, which enables the battery to recharge when the brakes are used. The height of the electric scooter is 160 mm. Additionally, it has an LCD digital display and the choice to include a third-party GPS tracker.

Black, White, Grey, Blue, and Red are the five distinct colour options for the scooter. According to the business, the brand-new Hop Leo is offered at its showrooms all throughout India and costs less than Rs 1 lakh. However, sources claim that it would cost between Rs 97,000 and Rs 98,000 (ex-showroom). The scooter is available for purchase both online and at the nearest HOP’s experience center.

Along with the LYF e-scooter, HOP also sells the OXO, an e-motorcycle with a range of 125 km and a peak speed of 90 km/h. The OXO is their most costly model, with ex-showroom costs beginning at Rs 1,64,999, while the latter is priced below Rs 1 lakh.

