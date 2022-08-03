Honda launches Dio Sports limited edition in India; know details here

Bookings for the scooter have already begun at Red Wing dealerships and on the company's official website.

The Honda Dio Sports scooter has been launched in India, with prices ranging from Rs 68,317 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Standard variant to Rs 73,317 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Deluxe variant. Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black are the two colour options for the scooter. Bookings for the scooter have already begun at Red Wing dealerships and on the company's official website.

The new scooter has a flashy exterior paint theme with sporty graphics that make it look trendy. It is also available with a red-dipped rear cushion spring to increase its styling quotient. This is available in Standard and Deluxe versions, with the Deluxe version also including sporty alloys. Except for these changes, the rest of the information remains largely unchanged.

The scooter is powered by Honda's trusted 110cc PGM-FI engine, which has been upgraded with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). This engine has produced 7.76bhp of maximum power and 9Nm of peak torque. This model has a CVT transmission.

A telescopic front fork and dual springs at the rear handle suspension duties. Furthermore, it has an integrated dual function switch, an external fuel lid, a passing switch, and a side stand indicator (with engine cut-off).

The scooter also has a Combi-Brake System (CBS) with an equaliser, which increases the scooter's safety quotient, and a 3-Step Eco Indicator for better fuel economy.

