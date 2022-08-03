Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Honda launches Dio Sports limited edition in India; know details here

    Bookings for the scooter have already begun at Red Wing dealerships and on the company's official website.

    Honda launches Dio Sports limited edition in India; know details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 3, 2022, 2:26 PM IST

    The Honda Dio Sports scooter has been launched in India, with prices ranging from Rs 68,317 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Standard variant to Rs 73,317 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Deluxe variant. Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black are the two colour options for the scooter. Bookings for the scooter have already begun at Red Wing dealerships and on the company's official website.

    The new scooter has a flashy exterior paint theme with sporty graphics that make it look trendy. It is also available with a red-dipped rear cushion spring to increase its styling quotient. This is available in Standard and Deluxe versions, with the Deluxe version also including sporty alloys. Except for these changes, the rest of the information remains largely unchanged.

    The scooter is powered by Honda's trusted 110cc PGM-FI engine, which has been upgraded with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). This engine has produced 7.76bhp of maximum power and 9Nm of peak torque. This model has a CVT transmission.

    A telescopic front fork and dual springs at the rear handle suspension duties. Furthermore, it has an integrated dual function switch, an external fuel lid, a passing switch, and a side stand indicator (with engine cut-off).

    The scooter also has a Combi-Brake System (CBS) with an equaliser, which increases the scooter's safety quotient, and a 3-Step Eco Indicator for better fuel economy.

    Also read: Sony, Honda collaborate for new EV company, firm to be called Sony Honda Mobility Inc

    Also read: Honda is offering discounts of upto Rs 45,000 in December on selected models; Details inside

    Also read: Honda ZR-V SUV to be unveiled on November 11? Will it enter market in mid-2022?

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2022, 2:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here is why Kia Seltos will now have 6 airbags gcw

    Here's why Kia Seltos will now have 6 airbags

    Mahindra Scorpio N clocks over 1 lakh bookings worth Rs 18,000 crore in 30 minutes gcw

    Mahindra Scorpio-N clocks over 1 lakh bookings, worth Rs 18,000 crore, in 30 minutes

    Mahindras Scorpio-N booking begins from July 30; details here - adt

    Mahindra's Scorpio-N booking begins from July 30; details here

    Anand Mahindra shares clip of Thar dangerous manoeuvre advises restraint watch gcw

    Anand Mahindra shares clip of Thar's 'dangerous manoeuvre', advises restraint

    Skoda introduces new features in Kushaq on completing one year Details here gcw

    Skoda introduces new features in Kushaq on completing one year; Details here

    Recent Stories

    Fruit and seafood import from Taiwan faces China s wrath gcw

    Fruit and seafood import from Taiwan faces China's wrath

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya credits Raul Dravid and Rohit Sharma for increased players freedom-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Pandya credits Dravid and Rohit for increased players' freedom

    TS ICET 2022 answer key to be released on August 4 know how to download other details gcw

    TS ICET 2022 answer key to be released on August 4; know how to download, other details

    Vladimir Putin rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabaeva hit with new round of US sanctions gcw

    Vladimir Putin's rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabaeva hit with new round of US sanctions

    Congress defies Modi government; leaders use Nehru holding 'Tiranga' as social media display photo snt

    Congress defies Modi government; leaders use Nehru holding 'Tiranga' as social media display photo

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon