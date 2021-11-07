  • Facebook
    Honda ZR-V SUV to be unveiled on November 11? Will it enter market in mid-2022?

    When it is released, the ZR-V will compete with vehicles such as the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 7, 2021, 3:20 PM IST
    Honda, the Japanese carmaker, is planning to launch a sub-4-meter small SUV in the Indian market. The tiny SUV, dubbed the ZR-V, was initially previewed at the presentation of the Honda BR-V last month. The ZR-V, based on the same chassis as the BR-V, will allegedly have the same engine unit as the Honda Amaze and will go on sale in mid-2022. The teasers for the future ZR-V show that the SUV will be influenced by Honda's other small SUV, the BR-V. The front of the automobile has a similar black grille design that houses the vertical fog lamp. The sleep headlights and LED Daytime Running Lamps are entirely in tune with the SUV's appearance and provide a stylish touch to it.

    The teaser showed a white form of the car with a black roof, wind mirrors, roof tails, and B-pillars. A thick black cladding running over the arches and doors gave the ZR-V a more sporty appearance. As previously stated, the SUV will be powered by the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine used in the Amaze. The engine is capable of producing up to 90 PS of power and 110 Nm of peak torque. The engine is available with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automated transmission unit.

    When it is released, the ZR-V will compete with vehicles such as the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Meanwhile, Honda will release another mid-size SUV. The corporation released a teaser video indicating a November 11 global launch. The rumoured SUV will allegedly be 4.3 metres long and will be based on the fifth-generation Honda City. The forthcoming SUV, available in 5 and 7 passenger configurations, will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, and others in the sector above the ZR-V.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2021, 3:22 PM IST
