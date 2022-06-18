Sony, Honda collaborate for new EV company, firm to be called Sony Honda Mobility Inc

Honda's cutting-edge environmental and safety technologies, mobility research skills, car body production technology, and after-sales service management experience will all be available to the new firm. It will also benefit from Sony's experience in image, sensing, telecommunications, network, and entertainment technology research and application.

Sony, the technology behemoth, and Honda, the automobile, have joined forces to form a new firm. The new firm will sell high-value-added electric cars (EVs) and provide mobility services. The new joint company will be called Sony Honda Mobility, and it will combine Honda and Sony's capabilities.

"Based on our vision to'make the mobility space an emotional one,' Sony's initiatives in the mobility business are centred around the three areas of safety, entertainment, and adaptability," said Kenichiro Yoshida, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Chairman, President, and CEO, Sony Group Corporation.

"As we continue to learn in these areas, we are delighted to have found a partner, Honda, with substantial worldwide achievements and experience, and to sign the joint venture agreement between the two firms," Yoshida stated.

Honda's cutting-edge environmental and safety technologies, mobility research skills, car body production technology, and after-sales service management experience will all be available to the new firm. It will also benefit from Sony's experience in image, sensing, telecommunications, network, and entertainment technology research and application.

"At the new firm, we will aim to generate new value through the fusion brought about by the merging of our distinct industries," stated Toshihiro Mibe, Director, President, Representative Executive Officer, and CEO of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sony and Honda want to launch the new firm in 2022 and begin selling EVs and providing mobility services in 2025.

