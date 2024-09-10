Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Honda Elevate to Jeep Compass: A look at top cars in India that deserve a second look

    Despite a booming SUV market in India, some impressive models are overlooked. This article highlights standout SUVs like the Citroen C3 Turbo, Jeep Compass, Honda Elevate, and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, discussing their features and why they deserve more attention.

    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

    With the growing size of the Indian car industry, the leading manufacturers are making every effort to improve their portfolio by introducing new models on a regular basis. In the midst of an SUV market overflowing with alternatives, there are a select few models that don't get nearly as much praise as they deserve. We've compiled a list of the best SUVs in this post that deliver performance and style, but for some reason can't seem to draw in a large number of buyers in the Indian market.

    Citroen C3 Turbo

    Citroen, the French automaker, has been making every effort to expand its network inside the Indian market. In the nation, the corporation has a respectable product selection, with the C3 Turbo being regarded as one of the better models. Its starting price, ex-showroom, is Rs. 8.62 lakh. Thanks to its LED headlamp configuration and trademark DRLs, the hatchback makes a bold fashion statement. Even with all of its positive aspects, the model has yet to receive genuine recognition. Without a doubt, it merits greater discussion in this section.

    Jeep Compass

    The performance-oriented SUVs come at the starting price of Rs 18.99 lakh, while the top model goes up to Rs 32.41 Lakh (all ex-showroom). The SUV has excellent handling, braking, and driving capabilities—it offers everything one might want. In the dominant sector, the SUV has not sold well despite all of its advantages.

    Honda Elevate

    The roomy SUV, which debuted last year at a starting price of Rs 11.73 lakh (ex-showroom), managed to make it onto the list as well. In the beginning, the car drew a sizable crowd and was well-received by consumers. Subsequently, the model lost its appeal and was replaced by new products from other companies.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    The target market, who were primarily searching for a fuel-efficient vehicle with strong off-road capabilities, was the main reason behind the model's introduction. Priced between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 14.95 lakh (all ex-showroom), it was introduced. Sales were significantly hurt by the introduction of the Thar RWD by Mahindra, the major rival, since the vehicle failed to make an impression in its market. It quickly captured everyone's attention.

