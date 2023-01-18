Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why Maruti Suzuki has recalled over 17,000 vehicles; Brezza, Baleno, Grand Vitara among affected

    The company, India’s top carmaker, has said that Alto K10, Brezza, Baleno, Eeco, Grand Vitara, and S-Presso models manufactured between December 8 and January 12 are the ones affected by this recall.

    Here is why Maruti Suzuki has recalled over 17000 vehicles Brezza Baleno Grand Vitara among affected
    The largest automaker in the nation, Maruti Suzuki India, is recalling approximately 17,632 cars made between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023, in order to check and replace Airbag Controllers. The defective portion will, if necessary, be replaced without charge, according to the business.

    Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara are some of the models that have been recalled. The concerned item may have a malfunction, the firm said in a statement, which in rare instances might prevent the airbags and seat belt pretensioners from deploying in the event of a collision.

    Customers of the vehicles built within the specified time period have been instructed not to drive them until the problematic components have been replaced. The company's authorised workshops will contact the clients and request their urgent attention.

    This is at least the third recall in the past four months from the company’s end. The last such large-scale callback of the vehicles was announced barely a month ago. In December, Maruti Suzuki recalled 9,125 vehicles to address alleged problems with the front row seat belts. Back then, the Brezza, Ciaz, XL6, Ertiga, and Grand Vitara were the afflicted vehicles. That callback was targeted towards models manufactured between August 3 and September 1, 2022.

    Sales for December 2022 decreased by 9.91 percent YoY, according to the business. Sales are anticipated to increase significantly in FY2024 because to the Jimny and Fronx SUVs, which were just unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. 

