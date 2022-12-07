Google Pixel Fold codenamed as ‘Felix'; may feature 12GB RAM, triple rear camera & more

Now, the Google Pixel Fold has been spotted on Geekbench, a benchmarking website by FoneArena. It means that the foldable smartphone from Google will arrive soon in the markets. Reportedly, this smartphone is being developed under an internal codename ‘Felix’. Currently, it is thought that a Tensor G2 chip may power Google's foldable smartphone.

It's believed to be powered by an octa-core 2.85GHz processor with 12GB of RAM. Additionally, this Google smartphone may run Android 13. For single-core performance, it received 1,047 points, and for multi-core performance, 3,257 points.

The stated device can be confused with the Pixel 7 Pro, which obtained a comparable Geekbench performance score. Earlier rumours, however, indicated that the Pixel Fold could have been given the codename "Felix." It may feature a body constructed of glass and "very heavy" metal. This smartphone looks to have a large internal display with bezels. There don't seem to be any under-display cameras or hole-punch slots on the inside display. Instead, it could have a selfie camera in the upper right corner.

On the cover display, there is apparently a hole-punch slot with a centre location. Both of the front-facing cameras reportedly boast 9.5-megapixel sensors. It's possible that the Pixel Fold's back will have three cameras. The Tensor G2 chip may power Google's foldable smartphone as per the leaks.

There may be two speakers on the smartphone. The leak also reveals that the SIM tray is located on the bottom side of the phone. On the bottom border of the opposite side of the gadget is a USB Type-C connector. Google's foldable phone is depicted in the leaked pictures in the colours Silver and Black. The price is estimated to be around $1,800 at launch.

(Photo: @M1K4_3L | Twitter)