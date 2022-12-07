Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel Fold codenamed as ‘Felix'; may feature 12GB RAM, triple rear camera & more

    Now, the Google Pixel Fold has been spotted on Geekbench, a benchmarking website by FoneArena. It means that the foldable smartphone from Google will arrive soon in the markets. Reportedly, this smartphone is being developed under an internal codename ‘Felix’. Currently, it is thought that a Tensor G2 chip may power Google's foldable smartphone.
     

    Google Pixel Fold codenamed as Felix may feature 12GB RAM triple rear camera USB Type C and more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 3:37 PM IST

    There has been a talk of Google's Pixel Fold for some time. Before the company listed it, the smartphone was the topic of internet rumours. Geekbench, the benchmarking platform operated by FoneArena, has officially identified the Google Pixel Fold. It suggests that Google's foldable phone will be available soon, most likely in May 2023. The internal codename "Felix" is purportedly being used to create this smartphone. Google Pixel Fold leaks first appeared online a few weeks ago.

    It's believed to be powered by an octa-core 2.85GHz processor with 12GB of RAM. Additionally, this Google smartphone may run Android 13. For single-core performance, it received 1,047 points, and for multi-core performance, 3,257 points.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 specs leaked! Likely to have triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery & more

    The stated device can be confused with the Pixel 7 Pro, which obtained a comparable Geekbench performance score. Earlier rumours, however, indicated that the Pixel Fold could have been given the codename "Felix." It may feature a body constructed of glass and "very heavy" metal. This smartphone looks to have a large internal display with bezels. There don't seem to be any under-display cameras or hole-punch slots on the inside display. Instead, it could have a selfie camera in the upper right corner.

    On the cover display, there is apparently a hole-punch slot with a centre location. Both of the front-facing cameras reportedly boast 9.5-megapixel sensors. It's possible that the Pixel Fold's back will have three cameras. The Tensor G2 chip may power Google's foldable smartphone as per the leaks. 

    Also Read | iQOO 11 to launch on December 8; likely to offer 2K display, 120W charging & more

    There may be two speakers on the smartphone. The leak also reveals that the SIM tray is located on the bottom side of the phone. On the bottom border of the opposite side of the gadget is a USB Type-C connector. Google's foldable phone is depicted in the leaked pictures in the colours Silver and Black. The price is estimated to be around $1,800 at launch.

    (Photo: @M1K4_3L | Twitter)

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2022, 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple car to be introduced in 2026 likely to be most expensive product priced around Rs 80 lakh Report gcw

    Apple car to be introduced in 2026, likely to be most expensive product & priced around Rs 80 lakh: Report

    Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched in India priced at Rs 33 50 lakh know what s new gcw

    Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched, priced at Rs 33 50 lakh; Know what's new

    Tata Motors takes sly dig at Mahindra in a cryptic post ahead of XUV 400 launch Check out gcw

    Tata Motors takes sly dig at Mahindra in a cryptic post ahead of XUV 400 launch; Check out

    Maruti Suzuki to increase price across models from January 2023 Details here gcw

    Maruti Suzuki to increase price across models from January 2023; Details here

    No mileage as advertised Kerala court orders Ford to pay Rs 3 Lakh compensation gcw

    No mileage as advertised! Kerala court orders Ford to pay Rs 3 Lakh compensation

    Recent Stories

    MCD Election result 2022: AAP defeats BJP, 'Let's clean Delhi' says Kejriwal; seeks support from Opposition - adt

    AAP breaks BJP's 15-year jinx, Kejriwal says 'Let's clean up Delhi'; seeks support from Opposition

    Not want my family to be washing machine for cricket dirty laundry - David Warner forfeits captaincy ban plea-ayh

    'Not want my family to be washing machine for cricket's dirty laundry' - Warner forfeits captaincy ban plea

    New Mommy Alia Bhatt is sweating hard to get back in shape post daughter Raha Kapoor's birth vma

    New Mommy Alia Bhatt is sweating hard to get back in shape post daughter Raha Kapoor's birth

    Year-ender 2022: Kantara to RRR to KGF 2- Top 9 blockbuster south films of 2022 RBA

    Year-ender 2022: Kantara to RRR to KGF 2- Top 9 blockbuster south films of 2022

    Apple car to be introduced in 2026 likely to be most expensive product priced around Rs 80 lakh Report gcw

    Apple car to be introduced in 2026, likely to be most expensive product & priced around Rs 80 lakh: Report

    Recent Videos

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon