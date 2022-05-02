General Motors electric van sets world record for longest distance on a single charge

The vehicle with the FedEx brand on it completed the 418-kilometer voyage while also delivering a load of sustainable cleaning supplies to a family-owned firm in Washington, D.C.

General Motors' EV achieved the Guinness World Record for the most distance travelled by an electric vehicle on a single charge. The electric vehicle travelled over 420 kilometres.

BrightDrop, a General Motors initiative, teamed with FedEx to achieve the achievement. BrightDrop Zevo 600 EV travelled from New York City to Washington DC on a single charge. The vehicle with the FedEx brand on it completed the 418-kilometer voyage while also delivering a load of sustainable cleaning supplies to a family-owned firm in Washington, D.C.

The record-breaking voyage was announced on Earth Day.

"The Zevo 600 has been a record-breaking car since its inception. We are now experiencing firsthand what BrightDrop can achieve by combining our zero-emissions technology with FedEx, a pioneer in the transportation and delivery sector," stated Travis Katz, CEO of BrightDrop, in a news statement. Travis praised the efforts made to "decarbonize deliveries," emphasising the need of "having a long battery range with stable power" in the electrification of delivery fleets.

BrightDrop's delivery van, constructed under the supervision of General Motors, is a step-in van with a cargo size of more than 16 cubic metres. The vehicle has a payload capacity of over 1000 kilos. The EV has a number of functions, including Automatic Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Alert.

According to General Motors, BrightDrop has received 2,500 orders from FedEx alone. The firm has received 25,000 orders in total.

