    Guinness World Record: Woman swims 295 feet under ice; check out the video

    A South African woman has accomplished a remarkable achievement. Amber Fillary set a new Guinness World Record by swimming a distance of 295 feet and three inches under the ice for the second time.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 2:53 PM IST

    A South African swimmer has set a new Guinness World Record with an astonishing trick. Amber Fillary swam 295 feet and three inches beneath the ice for the second time, recording her name.

    The lady set the same record two years ago in Oppsjo, Norway, swimming a distance of 229 feet and 7.9 inches.
    Her recent performance in Kongsberg was achieved without fins or a diving suit.

    Amber took training for several months in South Africa. She has learnt free-diving processes and breath-holding skills before trying this stunt.  

    Vitomir Maricic, a freediver, has established a Guinness World Record by walking 351 feet underwater on a single breath.

    The guy from Croatia, according to Guinness World Records, swam 351 feet and 11.5 inches at the bottom of a pool in 3 minutes and 6 seconds.

    According to Vitomir Maricic, he didn't have to do any preparation for the album. He used to be a professional freediver and a dynamic apnea expert, so he understands how to hold his breath while moving.
    Maricic smashed the previous record set by fellow Croatian freediver Boris Milosic, who walked 96 metres (314 feet 11.5 inches) in a single puff in March 2020.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 2:54 PM IST
