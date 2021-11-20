Xpeng Motors unveils G9 SUV that can deliver 200km range with just five minutes of charging

The car reportedly meets the requirements for European Union's 3R certification and has a reusability rate of over 85 per cent, and a recyclable rate of over 95 per cent.

Chinese carmaker Xpeng Motors has constructed an electric Sports Utility Vehicle named G9, which can add a 200km range with just five minutes of charging. Xpeng Motors launched this electric vehicle during the Auto Guangzhou 2021 event. The car reportedly meets the requirements for European Union's 3R certification and has a reusability rate of over 85 per cent, and a recyclable rate of over 95per cent.

It has an advanced driver assistant system XPILOT 4.0 ADAS. The carmakers claim that XPilot 4.0 will be the first to deliver full-scenario assisted smart driving from vehicle start-up to parking, something that would rival Tesla's auto-pilot option. A smart cockpit feature is also given in the car. The G9 SUV has been given the next generation XPower 3.0 powertrain system with an 800-volt battery unit. The platform has 508 TOPS ECU computing power supported by two NVIDIA Drive Orin autonomous driving System-on-the-Chip units, 8-million-pixel front-view binocular camera and 2.9-million-pixel side-view cameras (covering front, rear, left and right view), and a highly expandable domain controller.

According to media reports, the comfort of the passengers has been taken care of in the G9 SUV. It has fully functional steering, infotainment system of about 10 to 12 inches. The infotainment is attached to the car's speedometer due to which the display screen looks very big. This is a floating screen that has been positioned over the dashboard. G9 comes with 21-inch wheels.

So far, the company has not revealed when the car will be launched. This is the company's fourth production model. The G9 car is also being made for the international market. According to experts, this car may be launched by mid-2022. The demand for electric cars is increasing in the Indian market as well. Earlier, three Chinese companies -- Huawei, CATL and Changen Automobiles -- jointly developed the AVATR E11 car. This is a car built on a completely electric platform. The mid-size SUV can cover 700 km on a single charge. Not just that, the SUV was stunningly fast with the ability to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 4 seconds. This electric car also made a record in achieving the maximum speed in such a short time.

