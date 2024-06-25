Car care tips: Follow THESE steps to churn out best possible mileage from your vehicle

It is necessary for us to take certain steps to sustain your car’s mileage output. This can be a challenging task, but these tips can help improve mileage without compromising performance.

Indians typically choose vehicles with higher fuel efficiency ratings, however these vehicles frequently compromise on performance. In light of this, automakers have recently begun creating vehicles that are exceptional in terms of both performance and mileage. We also need to perform specific actions in order to maintain the mileage output of your automobile. Although it might be difficult, following these suggestions can help you get more mileage without sacrificing performance.

1. Tyre Pressure

Sustaining the appropriate tyre pressure is essential for your vehicle's fuel economy. Inadequately inflated tyres use more gasoline because they force the vehicle to work harder, but excessively inflated tyres wear out more quickly. Fuel consumption is reduced when tyres are properly inflated because they create less rolling resistance. Make sure your tyre pressure is at the ideal level by checking it on a regular basis with a tyre pressure gauge.

2. Refrain from Idling

Consider shutting off your engine while not in use, as when you're waiting or stalled in traffic, to increase fuel economy. It's customary to leave the AC running while the engine is running in hotter nations like India. But it's important to attempt to turn it off whenever you can. If you're going to purchase a new vehicle, you should also think about getting one with an auto-start-stop system, which conserves petrol by turning off the engine when it's not in use, such at a stop sign.

3. Remove extra weight

You may want to get rid of extra weight from your automobile to increase its fuel economy. To lighten the weight on your car, leave heavy tools, additional clothing, and sporting goods at home. This weight loss will increase fuel efficiency and reduce energy usage.

4. Don't forget Cruise Control

Modern automobiles now come equipped with cruise control as standard equipment. This clever device helps save gasoline, especially while driving on a highway. It can increase fuel efficiency and cut down on needless fuel use by keeping a steady pace. On the other hand, it is advisable to stay away from utilising cruise control in busy traffic and on windy or mountainous routes.

Latest Videos