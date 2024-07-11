Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Car care: 6 easy and quick ways to fix dents on your vehicle at home

    There are easy DIY methods you can use to remove dents from your car using common household items. Here are simple ways to fix car dents without the need to visit a professional shop.

    Car care: 6 easy and quick ways to fix dents on your vehicle at home gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 3:08 PM IST

    It's crucial to be ready for the possibility that your automobile may ultimately develop dents if you own one. These dents may appear as a result of someone else's error, when parking, or while driving. Even if the inside of your automobile can look fantastic, external dents might make it less appealing and lower its value when you sell it.

    Fortunately, you may use ordinary home materials and simple do-it-yourself techniques to remove dents from your automobile. These easy methods for fixing automobile dents may be used without going to a shop.

    1. Strike Out the Dent
    While it may sound unusual, tapping a dent outward with a hammer may work wonders for medium- to large-sized dents. When you can readily reach the dent from behind, this approach works well. Cover the dent with a handkerchief before hammering to avoid damaging the surface.

    2. Air Compressed & Hair Dryer
    The hair dryer approach may also be used to repair dents in the plastic sections of your automobile. Take a hair dryer, turn the temperature all the way up, and point the hot air towards the dent. The plastic will expand and take on its original shape with the assistance of this heat. For little damages, the hair dryer method is most effective.

    3. Heating Water to a Boil
    Boiling water may be used to the dented region of your automobile to eliminate undesired dents. You can save money on repairs by using this procedure, but you need access to the rear of the damage in order for it to work. After pouring hot water, quickly pour cold water over it to help the area set its shape faster.

    4. Vacuum Cleaner
    To repair a car dent, you can also use a vacuum cleaner. Along with the vacuum cleaner, you will also require tape and a bucket. Start by creating a small hole in the bottom of the bucket and securely tape the vacuum cleaner's nozzle over it, ensuring an airtight seal. Place the nozzle over the dent and let the vacuum cleaner do its work to pull out the dent.

    5. Dent-Removal Instrument
    Stubborn automotive dents can be successfully removed with a dent-removal tool. The price of a dent-remover tool in comparison to repair charges is one of its main benefits. Furthermore, this tool works incredibly well to remove the majority of minor to medium-sized dents.

    6. Plunger method
    A plunger may also be an effective tool for repairing a medium-sized dent in your automobile. For dents, a flat or cup plunger is the most effective tool. After applying some water to the dent, place the plunger over it and pull as hard as you can. Consider tugging at different angles for bigger dents.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 3:08 PM IST
