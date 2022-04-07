Maruti Suzuki offers discounts of up to Rs 31,000 on these cars

These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits and exchange offers on models such as the Wagon R, the S-Presso, Swift, Dzire and more in April in conjunction with the start of the new fiscal year 2022-2023, to provide a little relaxation to the buyers.

At the start of this year, Maruti Suzuki vehicles on the Indian market were increased in price due to an increase in production and transportation costs. The company has rolled out attractive benefits of up to Rs 31,000 on its Arena model line-up for April 2022.

These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits and exchange offers on models such as the Wagon R, the S-Presso, Swift, Dzire and more in April in conjunction with the start of the new fiscal year 2022-2023, to provide a little relaxation to the buyers.

The discount by the carmaker includes cash discounts, exchange offers and corporate discounts. It is to be noted that these discounts may vary with the dealership’s location.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was recently updated with DualJet engines, new features and more colour options. You get two engine options on the Wagon R – 1.0-litre petrol and 1.2-litre petrol – both of which get manual and AMT gearbox options. The 1.0-litre variants of the Wagon R are available with benefits of up to Rs 31,000, while the 1.2-litre variants are available with benefits of up to Rs 26,000. The strengths of the Wagon R lie in its spacious interior, fuel efficient engines and city-friendly dynamics.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: All manual variants of the S-Presso are available with benefits of up to Rs 31,000, including cash discount, corporate offers and exchange bonuses. Meanwhile, AMT variants of the S-Presso have benefits of up to Rs 16,000. The hatchback’s strength lies in its decently equipped cabin, and, of course, its frugal and peppy 68hp, 1.0-litre engine. There are, however, no offers on CNG variants of the S-Presso.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: There is a cash discount of Rs 20,000 on the manual version of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, which is the cheapest model in the Nexa series. There is currently no cashback offers on the AMT version of the Ignis. All Ignis variants are eligible for a Rs 10,000 exchange incentive and a Rs 3,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: The Maruti Suzuki Celerio recently got its update, the updated version gets discounts of up to Rs 26,000 for all the variants along with the AMT trims. The new hatchback is one of the most fuel-efficient cars with quite a spacious cabin in the category.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: The Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by a sole 90hp, 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine, which comes with both 5-speed manual and AMT gearboxes. The Swift may not be as well-equipped as its rival the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios – and its pricing is also a little steep – but it remains a hugely popular hatchback thanks to its smooth and frugal engine and well sorted ride and handling balance. All manual variants of the Swift are available with benefits of up to Rs 25,000, while the AMT variants have maximum benefits of up to Rs 17,000.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: The current-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto is about a decade old, but it continues to be a strong seller for the brand in India. Offered with a sole 796cc engine and a 5-speed manual gearbox, the Alto comes in both petrol and CNG guises. The appeal for the Alto lies in its low cost of ownership and affordable price tag, although it is pretty cramped and feels very basic. Buyers can avail benefits of up to Rs 24,000 on the Alto, although the base STD variant has benefits of up to Rs 11,000 only.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: As Maruti Suzuki gears up for the launch of the all-new Brezza, the current model has been listed with benefits of up to Rs 22,000 this month. The Vitara Brezza is a smooth, fuel-efficient compact SUV that has a spacious cabin and well sorted ride and handling balance. However, the compact SUV is not as well equipped as newer rivals such as the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.

Meanwhile, the country’s largest carmaker has announced the commencement of bookings for the Next-Gen Ertiga. Along with that, Maruti Suzuki has also released the first official teaser image of the upcoming new Ertiga. The Ertiga has been one of the best selling MPVs in India and will get the third-generation model soon. Apart from petrol engine, the Next-Gen Ertiga S-CNG will now be available in the ZXI variant as well.