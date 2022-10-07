Auto retail sales on overdrive in September; Maruti Suzuki top car seller, Honda in two-wheeler market

Automobile retail sales in India increased 11% in September as dealers increased client deliveries during the present festival season, according to the Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations. Passenger vehicle retails increased 10% to 2,60,556 units last month as against 2,37,502 units in September 2021.

Automobile retail sales in India increased 11% in September as dealers increased client deliveries during the present festival season, according to the Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations. Total retail sales were 14,64,001 units this month, up from 13,19,647 units in September 2021.

According to FADA, October is projected to see significantly higher total sales as the holiday season gains traction. "Dealers expect this to be the strongest holiday season in a decade for the passenger car market, with even greater sales expected during the month," it stated.

Except for tractors and some three-wheeler trims, all other sectors, including passenger and commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers, did better in September than the previous year. Passenger vehicle retails increased 10% to 2,60,556 units last month as against 2,37,502 units in September 2021.

Also Read | Tesla to deliver long-delayed first semi trucks to Pepsi by December, announces Elon Musk

"Better availability of automobiles owing to easing semiconductor supplies, new launches, and feature laden models kept buyers connected to dealerships over the auspicious month," said Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President Manish Raj Singhania in a statement.

While semiconductor supply continues to relax, FADA asks OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to match supply to demand so that PV sales may be boosted further, he said. Similarly, two-wheeler registrations increased by 9% last month to 10,15,702 units, up from 9,31,654 units in September of previous year. Singhania noted that entry level bike space was the most hit, thus dragging the entire two-wheeler segment sales.

Also Read | BH series number plate: Govt brings new proposals; seeks to ease the process

According to FADA, commercial vehicle offtakes increased by 19% to 71,233 units in September, up from 59,927 units the previous September. Tractor sales were 52,595 units last month, down from 53,392 units in September of previous year. Maruti Suzuki India dominated the passenger car category with retails of 1,03,912 units in September, up from 99,276 units the previous year. According to FADA, Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors registered 39,118 and 36,435 vehicles, respectively, last month.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India dominated the two-wheeler market in September, selling 2,84,160 units. Hero MotoCorp came in second with 2,50,246 registrations. According to FADA, Tata Motors lead the commercial vehicle market with 28,615 units sold last month. Bajaj Auto led the three-wheeler category last month, selling 19,474 units.

Also Read | Audi R8 V10 GT RWD limited edition supercar unveiled, only 333 units manufactured