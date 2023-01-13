Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Auto Expo 2023: Meet EUNIQ 7, world's first hydrogen fuel-cell MPV

    MG showcased its third-generation Hydrogen fuel-cell technology that will power its new energy vehicle (NEVs).

    Auto Expo 2023: Meet EUNIQ 7, the world's first hydrogen fuel-cell MPV
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 1:14 PM IST

    Electric mobility is the buzzword at the Auto Expo 2023, which is currently underway at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, UP. But there are some complex technologies that are also being showcased at this edition of the Auto Expo. Take, for instance, the EUNIQ 7 -- the world’s first hydrogen fuel-cell MPV -- from MG Motor India.

    The EUNIQ 7 was unveiled at the Auto Expo on Thursday, demonstrating the future of mobility in India with a greater focus on sustainability. MG showcased its third-generation Hydrogen fuel-cell technology that will power its new energy vehicle (NEVs).

    Also Read: 2023 MG Hector facelift, Hector Plus launched at Auto Expo 2023

    First launched as the Phoenix No 1 fuel-cell vehicle project in 2001, the newly developed third-generation Hydrogen fuel-cell system -- known as PROME P390 -- comes with cutting-edge features like high power density, integrated design, high reliability and durability, and excellent environmental adaptability. 

    Auto Expo 2023: Meet EUNIQ 7, the world's first hydrogen fuel-cell MPV

    According to MG, the fuel cell technology, which delivers a system power of 92 kW, adheres to the highest safety standards and performs well over key performance indicators, including those for fuel economy, comfort and service life. 

    Equipped with  intelligent control algorithms, PROME P390 can be used in fuel-cell passenger cars, city buses, medium and heavy trucks, and other vehicle platforms. The PROME P390 delivers a peak operating efficiency of 60 per cent. It can operate at a maximum in temperatures of 95 degrees Celsius and can cold start at minus 30 degrees Celsius.

    Why Hydrogen fuel-cell helps?

    Fuel cell vehicles operating on Hydrogen as fuel are pollution-free, fast refuelling, high load, high efficiency and have long battery life. MG said the PROME P390 would deliver excellent performance on EUNIQ 7. 

    The hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicle has zero carbon emissions, as it only emits water. It also performs like an air purifier, purifying air equivalent to 150 adults breathing in just one hour of driving. 

    Auto Expo 2023: Meet EUNIQ 7, the world's first hydrogen fuel-cell MPV

    MG Motor India President and Managing Director said, "MG Motor has been a constant synonym for innovation over the years. We arrived in India with a vision of offering disruptive mobility solutions in terms of both human-centric technologies and sustainability. As the industry continues exploring alternate fuel technologies, we are delighted to showcase the world’s leading hydrogen fuel-cell technology -- PROME P390 -- to India."

    To note, MG has introduced several 'firsts' in India, which include India’s first Internet SUV, the MG Hector; India's first Pure Electric Internet SUV, the MG ZS EV; India's first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV, the MG Gloster and India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology, the MG Astor.

    For more coverage from Auto Expo 2023, click HERE

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2023, 1:15 PM IST
