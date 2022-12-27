Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport likely to debut with ADAS technology

Maruti Suzuki could spring a surprise at the Auto Expo 2023 in January by showcasing the Euro-spec Swift Sport with ADAS technology and new features. Recently, the hatchback’s Sport variant was spotted testing in India. It seems that the test mule of the Swift Sport was boasting of ADAS technology

One of the most well-liked vehicles in Maruti Suzuki's lineup is the Swift. The hatchback reached the 25 lakh sales milestone in 2021 after being debuted in India on May 25, 2005. Additionally, it has led the market for a very long time. The Swift Sport with ADAS technology may be one of the 16 cars that Maruti Suzuki plans to display at the Auto Expo 2023 in January.

The hatchback's Sport version was recently seen undergoing testing in India. It appears that the Swift Sport test mule was bragging about its ADAS capabilities. Given that the Swift Sport is not offered for sale in India, the test mule is most likely an import from a right-hand driving region.

The test mule has a radar module and other sensors required for functions including autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and radar-guided cruise control.

Swift Sport is a variant of the standard model that is more aggressive and is particularly well-liked in nations like Britain. Suzuki Swift Sport is unlikely to be sold in India, although the company may have plans to equip some of its domestic vehicles with cutting-edge ADAS technology there.

In addition to sporty exterior features including aggressive bumpers, 17-inch alloy wheels, side skirts, and a twin exhaust system on both ends of the bumper, the Swift Sport is more feature-rich than the basic Swift hatchback.

Red accents on the dashboard, sports seats, fashionable stitching, and a redesigned instrument panel can all be found within the Swift Sport. The steering wheel may now be adjusted for height and reach, something the standard Swift does not have.

The Swift Sport has a 1.4L turbocharged petrol engine with a 6-speed transmission that produces 128 horsepower and 235 Nm. Swift Sport can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in under 9.1 seconds and is designed for enthusiasts. According to reports, the Swift Sport's peak speed is somewhere around 210kmph.

