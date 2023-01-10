Auto Expo 2023: Know how to book tickets, its prices, timings and other details

Auto Expo 2023 will begin tomorrow (January 11) and the initial two days of the mega automotive event, January 11 and January 12, are scheduled for the media. This is the 16th edition of the Auto Expo. Here are all details you need to know.

Auto Expo 2023 will begin tomorrow (January 11) and the initial two days of the mega automotive event, January 11 and January 12, are scheduled for the media. The Auto Expo is in its sixteenth year. Although the automakers participating in the 2023 Auto Expo are comparatively less, it will be no less fun as major manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, MG, Kia and others will not only showcase their global products, but will also launch few of them for the Indian market. A few of these much anticipated items on display at the 2023 Auto Expo are the 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV, the BYD seals EV, the Tata Motors Curvv concept, and the 2023 MG Hector, among many more.

Auto Expo 2023: Ticket prices

As previously indicated, the media will be given priority for the first two days of the Auto Expo 2023, but from January 13 to January 18, the public will be able to attend. Visitors must purchase a business ticket on January 13 that is more costly than a normal ticket. Tickets for the Auto Expo 2023 on January 13 cost Rs 750.

Date and time for Auto Expo 2023

The Auto Expo 2023 will run from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm. The Auto Expo 2023 will be accessible to the general public from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm from January 14 to January 18, 2023. The cost of an Auto Expo 2023 ticket for the weekends of January 14 and 15 is Rs 475. By purchasing a Rs 350 ticket, you may access the Auto Expo 2023 for the remaining days. Every day, admission via the gates will be prohibited an hour before closure, and every day, entry inside the halls will be prohibited 30 minutes before closing.

Auto Expo 2023: How to but tickets

Those wishing to attend Auto Expo 2023 between January 13 and January 18 may do so by purchasing tickets on BookMyShow.com.

