    Auto Expo 2023: Kia EV9 SUV concept teased, debut confirmed in January

    Kia has released the first teaser for Auto Expo 2023, announcing that the EV9 electric concept SUV will be on display at the event. The E-GMP platform supports fast charging at 350 kW thanks to its 800V electrical design. Rapid charging from 10% to 80% capacity takes around 20 minutes.

    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

    For the forthcoming Auto Expo 2023, which will take place in Greater Noida in January, Kia has unveiled its first teaser. The South Korean carmaker has announced that the EV9 Electric Concept would be on exhibit through its teaser. This electric car will be Kia's flagship model in the EV lineup when it enters production before the end of the year. The Electric Global Modular Platform will serve as the foundation for the EV9 Electric SUV (E-GMP).

    The teaser has Z-shaped headlights and separate LED light modules in addition to a section of the recognisable "tiger grille" with a blanked-out panel. The brief video demonstrates the boxy posture and straight creases of the EV9. A sharp, slanted windowpane on the C-pillar gives the structure a modern appearance.

    Additionally, the vehicle's back end has noticeable bumpers and vertical LED tail lights. With measurements of 4,929mm in length, 2,055mm in width, and 1,790mm in height, the Kia EV9 concept is similar to the Ranger Rover in size.

    The EV9 concept's interior has a modern, high-tech dashboard. The steering wheel has no spokes and is rectangular in form with rounded edges. In addition, the dashboard includes a twin-screen infotainment design and no tactile controls at all. In addition, the design will include a three-row configuration with chairs that can be folded fully flat in the second row and turned around to create a lounge-style room.

    The EV9 concept from Kia will probably include a 77.4kWh battery pack as a preview. The business has not yet disclosed its official range and output numbers. Closer to the release of the production-spec model, these specifics are probably going to be made public. The 800V electrical design of the E-GMP enables fast charging at speeds of up to 350kW. In around 20 minutes, the battery can charge from 10% to 80%.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2022, 10:00 AM IST
