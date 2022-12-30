Auto Expo 2023: Italian Bike Brand MBP to enter Indian market; M502N to be first product

MBP will sell its bikes through Keeway and Benelli dealerships in India while operating under Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt Ltd in the country. Italian bikemaker MBP, which is under Chinese ownership, will come to India under the umbrella of AARI. Its first product, the M502N, is a mid-capacity naked bike.

MBP, an Italian motorbike company with Chinese ownership, is anticipated to present its vehicle at the 2023 Auto Expo in India. The modest Italian motorcycle company MBP will use Keeway and Benelli shops to market its goods in India. For enthusiasts of bikes, the SR250 from Indian neo-retro bike company Keeway will also make its premiere at the Auto Expo.

The launch of the Chinese-owned, Italian-born brand Moto Bologna Passione would enable AARI (Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt Ltd) to sell additional bikes from a total of five different manufacturers. MBP will launch the M502N naked bike in India at the Delhi Auto Expo in 2023.

Furthermore, Keeway will present its SR250 neo-retro motorbike at the India Auto Expo in 2023.

Similar to Benelli and Moto Morini, MBP is an Italian firm that is currently owned by a Chinese corporation. With the assistance of the All India Motorcycle Dealers' Association, MBP is distributing its goods in India. The company's initial product will be a medium-sized naked bike called the M502N.

A 486cc parallel-twin engine that is cooled by liquid and generates 51 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 45 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm powers the M502N. Its powerful engine is teamed with a 6-speed transmission.

The fork and monoshock suspension of the bike are manufactured by KYB, and they both have adjustable preload. It has dual discs up front and a single disc in the back. Dual-channel anti-lock brakes (ABS) complement this braking setup.

The SR250 motorcycle will be Keeway's eighth model and will be sold in India. The SR125 will probably be substantially imitated in this motorbike, but with a more potent engine.

