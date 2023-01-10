5 things you should know about Hyundai new Grand i10 Nios; Bookings open ahead of Auto Expo 2023

Hyundai has commenced with the bookings of the new Grand i10 Nios. The new Grand i10 Nios is available in 8 colour options (6 monotone and 2 dualtone). In the design department, the new Grand i10 Nios has received many new updates and there are notable tech and safety updates as well.

Bookings for the brand-new Grand i10 Nios have started, according to Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL). At the Auto Expo 2023, the business is most likely to introduce and reveal the costs of the new Grand i10 Nios. The business has begun reservations for the new Grand i10 NIOS, which clients may reserve for Rs 11,000 online or by visiting one of the nation's authorised Hyundai dealerships. There are 8 different colour options for the new Grand i10 Nios (6 monotone and 2 dualtone).

The Grand i10 Nios, which Hyundai first unveiled in 2019, has served as the brand's entry-level vehicle in the Indian market. It will be interesting to observe how Hyundai positions the product in the market in terms of price now that the new version is arriving with significant upgrades. With this product, Hyundai hopes to appeal to Gen Z and Millennials.

Size and dimensions: The new Grand i10 Nios has dimensions of 3,815 mm in length, 1,680 mm in width, and 1,520 mm in height. It had a 2,450 mm wheelbase. Hyundai provides petrol and CNG fuel choices for the Grand i10 Nios.

The design: The new Grand i10 Nios features several new design additions, including a black radiator grille, LED DRLs incorporated into the front bumper, and projector headlights. Shark fin antenna, new LED tail lamp cluster, R15 size wheels with diamond cut alloy wheel design, and a newly remodelled rear end are further noteworthy aesthetic improvements. The new Grand i10 NIOS from Hyundai now offers footwell lighting, grey upholstery with piping and NIOS embossing, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and inside door knobs with a metal finish.

Features: Cruise Control, a C-Type Fast USB Charger, a 20.25 cm (8") touchscreen audio display with smartphone navigation (in models with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a wireless phone charger, a smartkey with push-button start/stop controls, automatic climate control, Smartphone Connectivity (Apple CarPlay & Android Auto), Voice Recognition, and Rear AC Vents are among the technological upgrades to the new Grand i10 Nios.

Safety features: The new Grand i10 NIOS comes equipped with four airbags (driver, passenger, side, and curtain airbags) as standard, as well as hill start assist control, parking assist with rear parking sensors, and a rear camera with audio display. It also has electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill start assist control, parking assist with front parking sensors, and hill start assist control. Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), automatic headlights, child seat anchor (ISOFIX), anti-lock brake system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), central locking, immobiliser, keyless entry, burglar alarm among other features.

Colours: Hyundai has introduced the Grand i10 Nios in 8 colour options; 6 monotone colour options – Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green, Teal Blue and Fiery Red and two dualtone colour options - Spark Green with black roof and Polar White with black roof.

