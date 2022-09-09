5 reasons why Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV can be your next car

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s homegrown SUV manufacturer has taken the wraps off the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV on the eve of World EV Day 2022, company's first electric SUV. The Indian automaker will offer charger options with the SUV and will setup fast charging network across India.

    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 11:18 AM IST

    The all-electric XUV400 has finally been launched by Mahindra & Mahindra in India. Mahindra XUV400, which is based on the eXUV300 Concept that was displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo, will directly compete with Tata Nexon electric in the Indian market. In 16 locations, test drives will begin in December, and demo cars will be delivered to the dealerships at the same time.

    Exterior: It is the first Mahindra electric vehicle to have the new "Twin Peaks" emblem in the centre, which is bronze in colour. The SUV is mounted on high-gloss alloy wheels with a surface treatment that is diamond-cut for great contrast. With bronze highlights, a jutting crease, fog lamps, and air vents, the bumper style is also athletic. The incorporation of bronze motif in the XUV400 is inspired from Mahindra’s XUV.e family of born EVs which had their international premiere last month. The glass house and character lines on the side profile are largely the same as those on the XUV300. The tailgate, wraparound tail-lamp cluster, and licence plate are new additions to the XUV300's rear end.

    Colours: The Mahindra XUV400 will be offered in five colours: Infinity Blue, Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, and Napoli Black. A dual tone roof option in Satin Copper finish is also an option.

    Features & range: Mahindra XUV400 has BlueSense Plus smartphone app, which offers more than 60 industry-leading connection features, Smartwatch connectivity, OTA software updates, and many driving modes. However, it takes 13 hours for a typical domestic 3.3 kW/16A outlet to completely charge the SUV. With a DC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 0% to 80% in just 50 minutes, whereas a 7.2 kW/32A outlet requires 6 hours 30 minutes to charge the battery from 0% to 100%.

    Under the hood: The 39.4 kWh battery pack in the XUV400 is IP67 rated (waterproof and dustproof), and it produces the segment's best torque of 310 Nm and peak power of 147.5 horsepower. With a peak speed of 150 kmph, it can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in only 8.3 seconds and has a driving range of 456 km on a single charge.

    All about its launch and deliveries: Deliveries would begin right away in 16 cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nashik, Chandigarh, and Kochi, following the pricing release in January 2023. The all-electric SUV is 4200 mm long and 1821 mm wide, which is the best in its market. Additionally, it has the best-in-class wheelbase and a 378-liter trunk with a 2600 mm length.

